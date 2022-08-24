Wendy’s E-coli outbreak WORSE than CDC say with at least 100 people falling ill, mostly in Michigan

<!–

Three times as many people as officially reported have become sick with E. coli, it was claimed Tuesday, with the outbreak fearing more than 100 people have been infected, believed to have come from lettuce in Wendy’s sandwiches.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 37 people have been confirmed as infected, and 10 of them required hospital treatment.

“No specific food has yet been confirmed to be the cause of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating romaine lettuce sandwiches at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick.” CDC said:.

Still, it turned out on Tuesday that at least 100 people have become ill, and a number of them have taken legal action.

Wendy’s romaine lettuce, used in their burgers — but not their salads — is believed to be behind an E. coli outbreak in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania

Last week, the Michigan State Department of Health said Michigan alone had received 98 reports of E. coli infections in August. The figure is a sharp increase from the 20 cases reported during the same period in 2021.

Of those 98 cases, 43 have been linked to food purchased at Wendy’s. They are waiting for the results of the remaining cases.

The total number of cases linked to the fast food chain is more than 100, experts told The New York Post.

Those who have ingested E. coli-infected foods will experience stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting three to four days after eating the food.

Wendy’s said Friday they are removing the romaine lettuce from some of their locations, but noted that the salads use different mixes.

“At some restaurants in that region, we take the precaution of throwing away and replacing the sandwich lettuce,” the company says.

Five people in Ohio have so far sued Wendy’s over the outbreak, and three Michigan residents.

An E. coli bacterium, Escherichia coli, is seen under a microscope. Swallowing the bacteria causes stomach problems, vomiting, fever and diarrhea

Sara Boren of Bowling Green, Ohio, sued Wendy’s Monday after being hospitalized twice earlier this month with severe diarrhea, including blood in her stool.

She had a Dave’s Single burger with cheese fries and a Jr. Ordered Chocolate Frosty.

In her Wood County area, at least 22 cases of E. coli have been reported to the local health department since July 31.

Willam Marler represents Michigan’s victims and said he expects the case load to increase.

“I expect the number of people who have gotten sick to reach 200 in the coming days,” he told The New York Post.