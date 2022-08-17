Wendy’s customer, 67, dies 10 days after being sucker punched in the head by worker

<!–

An elderly Wendy’s client has died 10 days after being punched in the head by an employee, now charged with murder for the ordeal.

Fast food worker Antonine Kendrick, 35, confronted the 67-year-old man in the store, before knocking him unconscious around 5 p.m. on July 26.

It is believed that Kendrick launched the violent physical assault on the man when he complained about his meal order at Wendy’s in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Kendrick has now been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after the man died in hospital nearly two weeks after the raid.

Footage shows Kendrick following the man’s order for the altercation. The 67-year-old wags his finger before Kendrick emerges from behind the counter.

The older man seemed to take a lick of his Wendy’s icy dessert before Kendrick abruptly hits him on the head.

Kendrick then looks at the victim lying on the floor before walking back behind the counter, grab some stuff and walk away.

The horrific strike caused the elderly man to fall to the ground and lose consciousness, officials said.

He was then flown to hospital, where he remained in critical condition for 10 days.

Unfortunately, the elderly man died of his injuries on August 5.

The attack occurred at the Wendy’s at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley at about 5:00 p.m. on July 26.

Police arrested Kendrick and charged him with aggravated assault at the time of the incident.

Since the death of the 67-year-old, Kendrick’s charges have turned into second-degree murder.

Police said in a statement: “A customer complained about his food order. At that moment the employee, Antoine Kendrick, came out from behind the service desk and hit the customer on the head.’

“That was a hit from Mike Tyson,” a customer tells AZ Family. “The customer didn’t touch him, so he didn’t have the right to touch the customer, period, end of story. I just think that’s awful and wish it didn’t happen. It casts a bad light on our entire society.’

Another onlooker said he has never seen an incident like this happen in the 20 years he has lived in the area.

‘It’s quiet here, you don’t have that sort of thing. It is a pity. I feel for the man who was hit. It’s not right.’

Wendy’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.