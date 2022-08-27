Wendy Williams smiles in NYC… just days before ex-financial adviser said she was left in a ‘mess’ 

Wendy Williams looked upbeat and cheerful as she took a late night run in New York City earlier this week.

The 58-year-old former talk show host wore shorts and bared her stomach in a tied shirt as she went to a supermarket.

It came just days before her ex-financial manager, LaShawn Thomas, claimed the personality was “left for dead.”

Williams, who recently dropped out of her long-running TV show, put on a leggy display in the shrunken jeans.

They were cuffed at the hem and she added a gold chain belt for an embellished look while showing off her long legs.

Some of the New Jersey resident’s star tattoos were visible in the low-cut bottoms, which she paired with a deep black t-shirt.

Wendy showed off her cleavage as she tied the T-shirt in a knot in the center, drawing attention to her midriff and cleavage.

Ahead of bombshell comments: It came just days before her ex-financial adviser Lori Schiller claimed the personality was “left for dead” and had to pay her bills with her American Express card after Wells Fargo denied her access to her bank accounts.

The mum-of-one made a statement in a swipe of bright, bright pink lipstick that she matched to blush in a similar shade.

It highlighted her dimpled cheeks and she also made her eyes pop with dark liner and mascara.

Williams, who made his name as a radio host in New York in the 1990s, stacked several bracelets and a watch on one wrist.

She put on a glamorous show with her nails painted in a bold shade of pink while carrying a large green Gucci bag.

The city dweller used a yellow cab SUV to quickly go to the local store for a quick purchase.

She stepped out in a pair of sleek and stylish black and white Louis Vuitton sneakers.

The gossip queen’s wavy, golden blond hair flowed down the center of her chest and curled.

She seemed to be in a good mood during the quick dark trip in the Big Apple.

It was reported that Wendy was allegedly forced to pay her bills with her American Express card after Wells Fargo denied her access to her bank accounts.

It happened in mid-January, as she claimed she needed a guardian after her struggle with Graves’ disease left her with “unsanity,” according to Lori Schiller, the entertainer’s former financial adviser.

Schiller is no longer employed by Williams, but paid all the star’s bills and approved money requests by the end of her 13-year talk show, Thomas said.

“They left Wendy to die,” Thomas said, explaining that the star has used her American Express card to cover “all her living expenses.”

“Wendy, a woman who worked hard for her wealth, was left penniless.” Thomas went on to tell Page Six that Williams can’t even check her bank account balance and has used her credit card to book flights to her doctor’s appointments.

Williams is known for her talk show and the iconic purple-tinged set that ran for 13 seasons before being canceled due to concerns over the star’s health and alcoholism.

She last appeared on set in July 2021, and Sherri Shepherd took over for the show’s final season, as Williams’ well-being continued to grow into 2022.

Williams is currently in a legal battle with Schiller after falsely contributing to allegations that the star’s son, Kevin Hunter Jr., misused her AmEx card and spent $100,000.

Hunter, 22, has assisted his mother with her health. “He coordinated all her appointments, made sure she attended all appointments, cooked and cleaned for his mother,” Thomas said.

“I strongly deny all allegations of unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express card,” Hunter told the US Sun. “This is a false story being perpetuated to justify freezing its accounts.”

Thomas went on to say that Schiller gave Hunter money from his mother’s account whenever he needed it.

Schiller was further instructed to help Hunter buy an apartment in Miami after promising Williams she could avoid commission fees, according to Page Six.

But a month later, Hunter got a call that his lease was up and never received an offer from Schiller — raising the price of the apartment by another $250,000.

Williams tried to fix the problem, but Schiller refused her permission.

Schiller would only agree to talk to the star when she was alone, without her legal team. But the ex-consultant never met the star in Miami as she planned.

‘Instead of, [Schiller] Wendy has closed all her accounts,’ said Thomas. ‘[Schiller] restricted all access to each individual account. Wendy wasn’t even allowed to go to the bank and withdraw money in person.’

Williams has been involved in a lawsuit against the bank since the beginning of this year. The star’s attorney for her bank sent a letter to New York County Supreme Court judge Arlene Bluth in February, requesting a hearing on her finances, claiming she needed a guardian.

Her lawyer denied Schiller’s claim that Williams was “unhealthy” and also accused the bank of exceeding its authority.

Wells Fargo claimed it only wanted a “temporary guardian or assessor” to assess the situation and ensure that [Williams’] business is handled well.’

The bank “has strong reasons to believe” Williams is “a victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” she claimed in a file obtained by Page Six.

After being denied access to her money, Williams filed a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo.

She claimed in March that she couldn’t pay her mortgage and accrued bills since her money was locked up.