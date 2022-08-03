Wendy Williams is dating an NYPD officer named Henry but they are not married despite claims

Wendy Williams has a new love interest in her life, although, despite previous claims, she has not married in secret.

On Wednesday, the 58-year-old representative of former talk show host William Selby confirmed that People magazine that she’s dating Henry, a New York City Police Department officer, but that their romance is still in the “really, really early stages.”

“She wants to take it easy and really focus on launching the podcast,” Selby told the outlet.

He continued: ‘Wendy is in a nice place in her life where she can stop, breathe and smell the roses. Everyone knows Wendy has been a workhorse all her life, and she just wants to get back on the horse.”

“Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her number one priority is her health and recording her first episode of her podcast,” Selby added.

“That’s the focus now.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Selby clarified: Page six that Wendy was in a new relationship but hadn’t secretly tied the knot with her new beau.

The outlet previously reported that Wendy told Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee that she was married to an NYPD officer named Henry.

Selby, however, told Page Six, “That’s incorrect.”

He went on to explain, “She’s excited about a new relationship and probably got caught up in a conversation.”

Wedding bells? On Tuesday’s episode of his podcast Gagging With Jason Lee, Jason said he got a call from Wendy telling him she was married to a police officer named Henry last week.

At the time, Selby didn’t confirm to Page Six whether the TV personality’s new love interest was an agent, saying, “Wendy won’t release any details at this time.”

During the Tuesday episode of his podcast Gagging with Jason LeeJason said he got a call from Wendy telling him she was coming to Los Angeles on Friday.

“And she says, ‘I’m married,'” he said.

“I’m like, “What?” She says, “I’m married.”

The podcast host continued, “I’m like, “When did you get married?” And she says, “I got married last week.”‘

Jason said, ‘I’m like, no you didn’t. And she said, “Yes, I did.”‘

When asked about the identity of her mystery husband, Jason said Wendy told him she was married to “a man named Henry” who is “a cop in New York.”

The former radio DJ was previously married to Bertrand ‘Bert’ Girigorie from 1994 to 1995.

She and television producer Kevin Hunter were married from 1999 to 2019 and share son Kevin Hunter Jr., 21.

The New Jersey native enjoyed a brief romance with contractor Mike Esterman, whom she met on her talk show in 2021.

The past year has been challenging for the star, whose long-running eponymous talk show recently came to an end.

Although Wendy headlined the program from 2008 to earlier this year, she did not appear in the show’s final episode.

Instead of Williams, guest host Sherri Shepherd hosted it. She had returned in February to take over Williams while she had a number of chronic illnesses.

In June, TMZ reported that Williams had almost completely lost feeling in her feet due to lymphedema, a disease caused by a blockage in the lymphatic system.

She also has Graves’ disease, an immune disorder caused by an overproduction of thyroid hormones.

The condition caused her to pass out during the broadcast in 2017.

In July, Wendy told the New York Post‘There was nothing I liked about the [final episode of] Wendy Williams show.’

When asked why she didn’t host the series finale, she replied by telling the outlet that the production company Debmar-Mercury hadn’t asked her.

“Debmar-Mercury should have done it with… [me], not these other people on The Wendy Williams Show,” the star said. “Except Fat Joe.”

Fat Joe is a rapper who has filled in for Williams a number of times on the show over the years.

Williams also spoke about her plans to host her new podcast titled The Wendy Experience.

“If you’re extremely famous like me, [hosting a podcast] will make more money than being on The Wendy Williams Show,” she said.

She continued, “What I want to do is podcast, and I want to have a restaurant.”

Legal dispute: Meanwhile, Wendy is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the Wells Fargo bank, which has frozen her assets, claiming she is “incompetent”

At the time, the Think Like a Man star also said she was looking for happiness in her personal life.

“If I don’t do anything else, including podcasting, I’d love to fall in love. I want to fuck,’ she joked. ‘Excuse me, I’m beautiful. Can I fuck?’

Meanwhile, Wendy is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the Wells Fargo bank, which has frozen her funds, claiming she is “incompetent.”

In May, Wendy was assigned a financial guardian to “access her millions.”

Wendy previously said, “Wells Fargo has no questions and answers about my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo have a custody petition to keep me away from my money. This is not right and this is not fair.’