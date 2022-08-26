Wendy Williams’ ex-adviser claims star was a ‘mess’ after being refused access to her bank accounts

Wendy Williams was ‘left for dead’ and had to pay all her bills with her American Express card after Wells Fargo denied her access to her bank accounts.

The 58-year-old The Wendy Williams Show host was cut from her bank accounts in mid-January over claims she needs a guardian after her struggle with Graves’ disease left her with “unsanity,” Lori Schiller said. , former financial advisor to the entertainer.

Schiller is no longer employed by Williams, but paid all of the star’s bills and approved money requests by the end of her 13-year talk show, according to her ex-financial manager, LaShawn Thomas.

“They left Wendy to die,” Thomas said, explaining that the star has used her American Express card to cover “all her living expenses.”

“Wendy, a woman who worked hard for her wealth, was left penniless.”

Thomas went on to tell Page Six that Williams can’t even check her bank account balance and has used her credit card to book flights to her doctor’s appointments.

Williams is known for her talk show and the iconic purple-tinged set that ran for 13 seasons before being canceled due to concerns over the star’s health and alcoholism.

She last appeared on set in July 2021, and Sherri Shepherd took over for the show’s final season, as Williams’ well-being continued to grow into 2022.

Wendy Williams’ ex-financial adviser said the star was “left for dead” and had to pay all her bills with her American Express card, after Wells Fargo denied her access to her bank accounts.

Williams is embroiled in a lawsuit with Wells Fargo after the bank denied her access to her money in mid-January and later claimed she needed a guardian; seen in june

Williams is currently in a legal battle with Schiller after falsely contributing to allegations that the star’s son, Kevin Hunter Jr., misused her AmEx card and spent $100,000.

“No bank should have the authority to do that. No one has tried to access Wendy’s accounts. The Wells Fargo Advisor and [former manager Bernie Young] were the only people with access.

Hunter, 22, has helped the star navigate her health.

“He coordinated all her appointments, made sure she attended all appointments, cooked and cleaned for his mother,” Thomas said. “He absolutely loves his mother, and no one should blame him or lay charges of wrongdoing at his feet.”

The 22-year-old denied the allegations, claiming it was another way to justify his mother’s blocked accounts.

“I strongly deny all allegations of unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express card,” Hunter told the US Sun. “This is a false story being perpetuated to justify freezing its accounts.”

Thomas went on to say that Schiller gave Hunter money from his mother’s account whenever he needed it.

Kevin Hunter Jr., Williams’ son, is accused of spending $100,000 of the star’s money without permission

Williams planned to buy her son an apartment in Miami. She put Schiller in charge of the task, but it was never done. This sparked Schiller’s accusations that the star was ‘unwell’

Schiller was further instructed to help Hunter buy an apartment in Miami after promising Williams she could avoid commission fees, according to Page Six.

But a month later, Hunter got a call that his lease was up and never received an offer from Schiller — raising the price of the apartment by another $250,000.

Williams tried to fix the problem, but Schiller refused her permission.

Schiller would only agree to talk to the star when she was alone, without her legal team. But the ex-consultant never met the star in Miami as she planned.

‘Instead of, [Schiller] Wendy has closed all her accounts,’ said Thomas. ‘[Schiller] restricted all access to each individual account. Wendy wasn’t even allowed to go to the bank and withdraw money in person.’

Hunter has spent his time caring for Williams who is currently struggling with health issues

Williams filed a lawsuit after she had no access to her money since mid-January. The star has mentioned Schiller in her lawsuit after her money was refused

Williams has been involved in a lawsuit against the bank since the beginning of this year. The star’s attorney for her bank sent a letter to New York County Supreme Court judge Arlene Bluth in February, requesting a hearing on her finances, claiming she needed a guardian.

Her lawyer denied Schiller’s claim that Williams was “unhealthy” and also accused the bank of exceeding its authority.

Wells Fargo claimed it only wanted a “temporary guardian or assessor” to assess the situation and ensure that [Williams’] business is handled well.’

The bank “has strong reasons to believe” Williams is “a victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” she claimed in a file obtained by Page Six.

After being denied access to her money, Williams filed a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo.

She claimed in March that she had been unable to pay her mortgage and accrued bills since her money was locked up.

Williams further accused the only other person authorized on her accounts, Bernie Young, of using her American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against her.

Wells Fargo claimed they have ‘strong reason to believe’ Williams is ‘a victim of undue influence and financial exploitation’

In March, Williams was unable to pay her mortgage and pile up the bills because her money was locked up

The final episode of The Wendy Williams show aired in June, after the star went on an indefinite leave of absence due to her health struggles.

Suffering from a range of health issues related to her diagnosis of Graves’ disease, she decided to take a step back from her iconic purple-hued set on Manhattan’s west side.

Williams has been absent from the show since 2021 and did not appear for the final episode. Sherri Shepherd stepped down as guest host on the show during its final season.

After the show ended, it was revealed that Williams’ health forced employees to make quick decisions right before going live. In recent years, Williams has dealt with addiction, a cheating husband, divorce and the loss of her show.

Her downfall began in 2017, when DailyMail.com revealed that her husband Kevin Hunter was having a 10-year affair with masseuse Sharina Hudson.

Later, bottles of alcohol began piling up in obscure spots in the studio amid her alleged breakdown.

In 2019, Williams checked into the Pure Recovery Network in Long Island City, New York, after falling into alcohol-and-pill-induced depression.

The divorce between Williams and her cheating husband was finalized in 2020 when she was seen from their New Jersey home.

A year later, she took a leave of absence from her talk show in 2020, before announcing that Shepherd would take over.