Wendy Williams beams as she steps out in a sparkling gold miniskirt in New York City

Wendy Williams donned a sporty outfit when she stepped out in New York on Saturday.

The beleaguered talk show host, 58, showed off her long legs in a gold sequin miniskirt and sparkly silver sneakers.

The host of Wendy Williams Experience topped the skirt with a white varsity jacket over a printed t-shirt.

Her long red hair was styled in loose curls and she was carrying a green leather Gucci bag.

The Chicago actress wore daytime makeup and completed the look with a bright pink lip.

The outing comes a day after the explosive news that Wendy’s Got The Heat author’s attorney LaShawn Thomas had made allegations in Page six that Wendy’s former financial manager cut off access to her money and “let Wendy die.”

Wendy’s son, Kevin Hunter, Jr, 22, told… The Hollywood Reporter in May that the financial spat began shortly after his mother asked Wells Fargo for her bank statements so she could switch banks over suspicions about former adviser Lori Schiller.

Kevin claims Wells Fargo refused to release the information and instead temporarily held onto the money, claiming that the author of Drama is Her Middle Name was “inept” and a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” before making a request. filed for custody, according to a February article in Variety.

Schiller was fired, but according to Wendy’s attorney, Wells Fargo continued to deny access to the accounts and forced Death by Gossip’s producer Wendy Williams to use her American Express card to cover “all her living expenses.”

A temporary guardian was appointed in March and in May a New York judge appointed a new guardian in a move that effectively removed Wells Fargo from operational control of Williams’ funds. Deadline. The identity of the new guardian has not been made public.

Wendy and her lawyer are not happy with the current terms and continue to fight for control of her money.

“Please note that Wendy does not agree with the court’s appointment of a financial guardian. Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money,” the lawyer said, according to Page Six.