Wendy Williams back in REHAB: TV star in facility to ‘take some time to focus on her health’

Wendy Williams has returned to rehab to “take some time to focus on her health and well-being,” her publicist confirmed Wednesday.

A source told Page six that the 58-year-old’s substance problems have “exacerbated,” such as “she went from” [drinking] wine to pure vodka.’

It was not clear where the TV personality sought help, as she has received treatment in locations in New York and Florida in the past.

Williams’ publicist Shawn Zanotti told the american sun that she checked into a “wellness center” in an effort to “get her general health problems under control.”

Sources told Page Six that for her one-off series, Debmar-Mercury, the production company “refused” to help in the effort to get Williams help amid her troubles.

“They turned their backs on her,” the source said. “They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.”

Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter, 50, told the outlet last July that “Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family,” because “they would not sign anything that would have helped her recovery efforts.”

Hunter told the outlet about a meeting between company representatives and Williams’ relatives where they discussed her struggles with drinking.

“They were in a meeting with her entire family, including her now-deceased mother, and wouldn’t agree with the recovery efforts that would also have helped Wendy get well and live and sober up,” Hunter said. “They basically said, ‘If you don’t stop drinking, you’ll lose the show.'”

An insider told the outlet in August that “it really isn’t right” for Williams, who last month said she was married to an NYPD agent.

“It’s not the same Wendy…she’s gone downhill like crazy and her Florida family is very concerned about her,” a source told Page Six in August.

Dailymail.com has reached out to Williams representatives for comment.