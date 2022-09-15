Welsh rugby icon Eddie Butler dies aged 65 in his sleep in Peru

Former rugby captain Eddie Butler has died aged 65.

Butler, who later became a well-known commentator, was part of a group of fundraisers in Peru raising money for the charity Prostate Cymru.

On Thursday, September 15, Butler, who leaves behind his wife Susan and six children, died peacefully in his sleep at Ecoinka base camp in the Peruvian Andes.

In a statement that Prostate Cymru posted on social media, they cherished the memories of the 16-man Wales international.

“The charity Prostate Cymru has been devastated by the death of her beloved Ambassador Eddie Butler,” the statement said.

“Ed was the voice of Wales and we were honored to have him part of our charity. We will cherish the many memories we have of him.

Over the past week, Ed has once again demonstrated his generosity and steadfast commitment to charitable causes by joining 25 Prostate Cymru fundraisers, including his daughter Nell, on the Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu.

“He leaves behind his wife Susan and six children who are very much in our thoughts.

The charity will not comment further immediately. We also ask that the privacy of the family is respected during this difficult time.”

