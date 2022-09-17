Wellwisher gives King Charles a pen ‘just in case’ after he was beset by ink disasters

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The new King Charles was handed a pen ‘just in case’ on his walk in Cardiff yesterday after his latest ink disaster.

This comes after the King was left furious by a series of ink accidents during his visit to Northern Ireland earlier this week.

The public clearly got wind of his frustration after clips of the monarch started circling online, visibly upset him by the pen ordeal.

A video clip of the handover shows a woman in the crowd handing the pen to the king while smiling cheekily at him.

The new King Charles was handed a ‘just in case’ pen from benefactors yesterday during his walk in Cardiff after his latest ink disaster

King Charles looked down on his new pen and smiled after his recent spell of pen accidents

This comes after the King was left furious by a series of ink accidents during his visit to Northern Ireland earlier this week

The surrounding crowd then starts clapping and laughing at the gift.

King Charles then gracefully picks up the pen, looks at it in his hand and begins to laugh, clearly amused by the gesture.

The Monarch and Queen Consort arrived in Wales yesterday for their first visit since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal couple made their way to Llandaff Cathedral to attend a prayer and reflection service for his late mother and Britain’s longest-serving head of state.

However, the king came prepared with his own pen and was filmed quietly signing the paper in the cathedral before handing over his pen and book to his wife.

The king’s decision to carry his own fountain pen comes days after a few drops of ink worsened the mood in Belfast’s Hillsborough Castle earlier this week.

King Charles III signed the visitor’s book in Llandaff Cathedral days after being left furious by a series of inking accidents. He was accompanied by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort

The king stuffed his own pen back into his pocket before walking back down the aisle. They were greeted with cheers and cheers as part of their tour across the UK to the four countries

His Majesty seemed confused by dripping ink as he tried to sign a book towards the end of his visit.

Charles complained about the pen he used to sign his name, announcing that he “can’t stand this damn thing” as he seemed to furiously rub the ink off his fingers.

The Queen Consort later suggested it was leaking and asked for a replacement, while the King quickly turned and left the room, flanked by aides.

The faulty instrument was quickly removed and replaced by nervous courtiers before Camilla sat down to sign the book himself from inside the historic home.

The clip at Hillsborough Castle begins with Charles asking what the date was as he prepares to sign a visitor’s book for the cameras.

Charles complained about the pen he used to sign his name, saying he ‘can’t stand this bloody thing’ as he seemed to furiously rub the ink off his fingers

The faulty instrument was quickly removed and replaced by nervous courtiers before Camilla sat down to sign the book himself from the historic residence

The new king vents his frustration when the pen begins to falter and exclaims, “God, I hate this! [pen]’ as he hands it over to the Queen Consort.

He adds, “I can’t stand this thing… any stinking time.”

The incident also came days after another pen accident when viewers were distracted from Charles’ historic accession to the throne when he gestured furiously to one of his aides to remove a jar of ink.

As he went to sign the landmark proclamation, the king frantically gestured to an aide to retrieve a pencil case from his desk, which viewers described as “far too small” for the huge document and stationery.

Despite the gravity of the moment, viewers couldn’t help but amusing the apparent difficulty the king had with the pen.

Charles asked an assistant nearby to remove the box from the table so he could sign the second part of the large document.

The fountain pen set he used to sign the memorable document was a gift from his sons, Princes Harry and William.

Some viewers joked that the new king “stole” the pen after seeing it put in his pocket before taking it out again.