WellChild Awards ceremony continues WITHOUT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The WellChild Awards ceremony has gone ahead tonight without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – as the Queen was announced to have passed away.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would attend the ceremony, which celebrates the inspiring qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go the extra mile to make a difference in their lives.

They had attended the service while living in the UK and had been in a relationship with the organization since they left for California.

Prince Harry was due to give a speech at the event in London, but it was confirmed this afternoon that they had canceled their performance.

He hastened to Scotland to join other members of the royal family at Balmoral, where the Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon.

Buckingham Palace announced at 6:30 p.m. that the Queen has died at the age of 96.

The children who took part in this year’s awards ceremony and their families were seen proud of the event earlier this afternoon, before news of the Queen’s death broke. Here is contestant Henry with his family

Tony Hudgell, who met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service in December 2021, was also in attendance

Prince Harry has landed in Aberdeen – shortly after the death of his grandmother, the Queen, was announced

But flight records show that the Duke of Sussex’s jet was still in the air at the time, only landing at the airport nearly 15 minutes later.

He made the trip without Meghan, although it was initially reported that she would be joining her husband in Scotland.

Obviously Meghan has stayed in London but will not be attending the WellChild awards. The Duchess could potentially join Harry in Scotland at a later date, a source said.

Despite the absence of their royal guests, the children looked proud as they arrived with their families for the party night.

WellChild is the nationwide charity for seriously ill children and their families. More than 100,000 children and young people live with serious and complex health problems.

Many require 24-hour support and can spend months, if not years, in the hospital because there is no support to get them home.

The participants’ families accompanied their children to the event. Contestants included Isabelle, who won the inspiring WellChild award for 2022, and Harry, right, who won the Caring Child award

Shakeerah, center, who also won one of the WellChild awards, attended the event tonight in an adorable pink dress and was joined by her loved ones

Through a nationwide network of WellChild pediatric nurses, home makeover projects and family support programs, WellChild works to give this growing population of children and young people the best chance to thrive – well supported at home, along with their families.

WellChild was one of four charities chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to benefit from the generous donations from the public to mark the birth of their son, Archie Mountbatten Windsor.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said at 6:30 p.m.: ‘The Queen died peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.’

Harry went to the Scottish estate alone, without his wife Meghan, who had attended the WellChild Awards in London earlier tonight

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”