We will always have Paris. But Maybe Not Mrs Harris: BRIAN VINER Rates Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

On paper, the story of Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris is an absolute charmer. Indeed, it began on paper as a 1958 novel by American author Paul Gallico, titled Flowers For Mrs Harris.

On screen, however, it only charms occasionally, despite Lesley Manville. She is a feast for the eyes in the title role and those who have seen the compelling Paul Thomas Anderson film Phantom Thread (2017) will once again be amazed at her versatility.

That photo was about 1950s haute couture, and so was this one, but in Phantom Thread, Manville’s character was at the center of that tenuous world, looking out. Here, widowed Ada Harris, a housekeeper, what used to be called a maid, she looks from the outside in.

First, Ada falls in love with a £500 Christian Dior dress. Then she decides to cut corners, save and even gamble until she can afford one. A series of unexpected and highly contrived windfalls later, she takes a flight to Paris and makes her precarious path to the House of Dior, though even with a handful of money she is treated conceited by the starchy “director”, Madame Colbert, played in just one dimension by Isabelle Huppert.

Lesley Manville is a delight in the title role of Mrs. Harris (center)

Several of the supporting characters threaten to tear this film out of its seams, a weakness not in the acting, but in the writing and directing. It’s a great shame.

Even in a fairy tale, what director and co-writer Anthony Fabian gives us, background characters should feel like flesh and blood. But at least a few others, most notably the imperious Lady Dant (Anna Chancellor) and aspiring actress Pamela Penrose (Rose Williams), are little more than cardboard cutouts, propped up by the plot.

Yet we will always have Paris, not to mention Mrs Harris, who sets out every day from her Battersea cellar to clean the homes of the rich.

Lady Dant has a new Dior dress – ‘when I put it on, nothing else matters,’ she says – and Ada wants something of the same. But how can she get her hands on her agile, industrious but unspeakable working class of £500 in London in 1957? Her friends, West Indian cleaner Vi (Ellen Thomas) and twinkling Ulsterman bookie (Jason Isaacs), think she’s “barmy.” Nevertheless, those fairy-tale inventions make her dream come true, and off she goes, dazzling the city of lights itself with her sweet affability and funny English sayings.

She soon charms the silk socks of an urban aristocrat (Lambert Wilson) and acts as a matchmaker for the beautiful model Natasha (Alba Baptista) and the mischievous accountant, Andre (Lucas Bravo, from the Netflix hit Emily In Paris). She even helps save Dior’s ailing financial fortune, along the way proving herself a good hand at both needlework and cooking (the rustling, almost inevitably, toad in the ‘ole’, translated by her new Parisian friends as ‘frog in the ditch’ ).

I seem to recall from decades ago when even the mighty John Thaw couldn’t overcome that kind of overripe Camembert cheesiness in the TV adaptation of A Year In Provence. But somehow Manville succeeds.

Incidentally, had the film been made in the time in which it is set, the cityscape would have been irresistible; the statue could have had a Roman Holiday quality.

As it is, modern Budapest stands a little awkwardly for 1950s Paris and, perhaps to compensate, Fabian dishes up historical clichés as a heavy-handed waiter in a brasserie in Montmartre (Jean-Paul Sartre, check. Edith Piaf, check ).

Really, it’s a half-risen souffle from a movie. But the classy leading lady gives it substance. And, I should add, veteran English costume designer Jenny Beavan, who has already won three Oscars, is having a ball.

Horror movie buffs will have one too when they come to see the excellent Smile. The simple human smile, like its evil cousin the maniacal grin, has an honorable place in the horror genre.

Making a promising directorial debut, Parker Finn skillfully puts it to use when a hospital psychotherapist, Rose (Sosie Bacon), is terrorized by the image of a female patient, Laura (Caitlin Stasey), who died horribly before her eyes while she was a rictus wore smile.

The inevitable jump scares are deftly executed throughout, but what’s especially clever about this film, which was also written by Finn, is the thoughtful way he handles mental health.

Rose is already haunted by her mother’s suicide years before, and without being so good, Smile owes a striking debt to Ari Aster’s Masterful Hereditary (2018).

You can’t always run from something that runs in the family.

Give or take some punctuation, Girls Girls Girls was both a 1962 Elvis Presley film and a 1987 album by American heavy metal band Motley Crue.

But with all due respect to fans of both Elvis and heavy metal, the title’s best incarnation could well be a captivating new Finnish drama about friendship, love and sex. Girls Girls Girls is done very attractively.

Rönkkö (Eleonoora Kauhanen, left), Emma (Linnea Leino, center) and Mimmi (Aamu Milonoff, right) in Girls Girls Girls

The story follows three girls in their late teens. Mimmi (Aamu Milonoff) and Ronkko (Eleonoora Kauhanen) are best friends who work together at a juice bar in Helsinki. Mimmi is gay and falls for a third girl, Emma (Linnea Leino), who is a figure skater good enough to compete in the upcoming European Championships.

But her skating prospects take a hit when she and Mimmi start dating. Meanwhile, solidly heterosexual Ronkko worries about having sex with guys, wondering why it doesn’t seem to satisfy her.

All of this is related to the friends’ relationships with their mothers, and while it’s standard coming-of-age fare, it’s extremely well acted, very witty and believably written, and beautifully directed by Alli Haapasalo. A treat from start to, well, Finnish.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is inspired by the true story of a New York merchant seaman who, during the Vietnam War, decided to bring a bag of beer to his friends who served there as a show of solidarity.

It’s pretty old-fashioned, but bowls watch enough. A better cast than the film deserves is led by Zac Efron, with minor supporting roles for Russell Crowe and Bill Murray.

Girls Girls Girls is in cinemas. The Greatest Beer Run Ever Is On Apple TV+

Night night, Sister Ratched, you brilliant villain

Louise Fletcher died this week at age 88. She was never a household name, yet she won a well-deserved Academy Award for her unforgettable performance as Nurse Ratched, the refractory matron in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (1975). For my money, Mildred Ratched is one of the biggest bad guys on screen, and Fletcher’s death inspired me to list my top ten. Here they are in reverse order. . .

Louise Fletcher (right) died this week at age 88. She was never a household name, yet she won a well-deserved Academy Award for her unforgettable performance as Nurse Ratched (left)

10. Jack Wilson, Shane (1953). Westerns have produced some of the most memorable bad guys on screen, and I can’t think of anything more terrifying than Jack Palance’s ruthless gunfighter in George Stevens’ masterful Shane.

9. Bill Sikes, Oliver! (1968). I would think that when listing their scariest screen villains, most people turn to their childhood. My own children would choose Voldemort every time. But I found Oliver Reed’s murderous bully more menacing than almost anyone.

8. Hans Landa, Inglourious Basterds (2009). There are few more chilling opening scenes in cinema history than the one that begins Quentin Tarantino’s revisionist war film, nor more chilling fiends than Christoph Waltz’s urban SS officer.

7. The Wicked Witch of the West, The Wizard of Oz (1939). In real life, actress Margaret Hamilton was a Sunday school teacher, but her most famous character cast a terrifying shadow over my own childhood.

6. Shere Khan, The Jungle Book (1967). My kids also tell me they would pick Sid from Toy Story. But no animated villain has ever captured my imagination like this ruthless Bengal tiger, gloriously voiced by George Sanders.

5. Hannibal Lecter, The Silence of the Lambs (1991). Anthony Hopkins has accomplished so much in cinema that it’s almost unfair to consider this his career-defining performance. But has a fictional character ever been more terrifying?

4. Nurse Ratched, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (1975). I re-watched this a few nights ago, in honor of Louise Fletcher. She’s sensational, especially for making the vengeful, controlling Mildred look so human.

3. Anton Chigurh, No land for old men (2007). Javier Bardem was arguably the best Bond villain I’ve ever seen, in Skyfall (2012). But I’m not sure anyone will ever play a murderous killer better than he did in this classic thriller from the Coen brothers.

2. The Child Catcher, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968). Robert Helpmann was a great choreographer and brought joy to many, but I bet he terrified even more, as he is arguably the most sinister, horrifying character ever seen in a children’s film.

1. Norman Bates, Psycho (1960). For my money the creepiest villain of them all, superbly played by Anthony Perkins in Hitchcock’s masterpiece. Don’t mind Darth Vader and all the villains from the fantasy movie. This felt like the real deal.