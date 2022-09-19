Well-paid millennials left New York and California in their THOUSANDS in early pandemic

New York and California lost tens of thousands of wealthy millennials in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic as lower tax states like Florida and Texas saw an influx of wealthy young professionals, a study of tax returns shows.

A analysis Data from Census Bureau and Harvard University show that between 2019 and 2020, 15,788 more high net worth young professionals left New York than moved there, while California recorded a net outflow of 7,960.

Many seem to have opted for sunnier southern climes like Texas and Florida as the pandemic devastated dense cities, forcing businesses and offices to close as millions switched to working remotely on their laptops.

Texas registered a net influx of about 3,800 wealthy millennials — those under 35 and earning more than $100,000 a year — while Florida saw their numbers rise by 3,400.

Stephanie Horan, a data analyst for fintech firm SmartAsset, said California and New York, destinations for generations of upwardly mobile college leavers, “struggled the most to retain wealthy young professionals.”

Isabelle Novak, 30, a communications manager, and her partner, software manager Reid Gridley, 29, were among the millennial professionals who made the switch during the pandemic and bought their first property in Portland, Oregon

“Combined, these two states lost more than 57,000 wealthy millennials in 2020 while gaining less than 34,000,” Horan told DailyMail.com.

Texas and Florida, she added, were “winning, with the number one and two states, respectively, that wealthy young professionals are moving to.”

After New York and California, Illinois, Washington, DC, Massachusetts, Louisiana, North Dakota, Virginia, Oklahoma, and Nebraska were the areas with the greatest decline in the number of wealthy young professionals.

Compared to its population size, Washington DC saw the bulk of wealthy young professionals move elsewhere, with net outflows of nearly 2,100.

The two main destination states – Texas and Florida – are both notable for having no income taxes.

A furniture delivery to Prosper, Texas. The state recorded a net inflow of some 3,800 people under the age of 35 who were earning more than $100,000 a year in 2020

Other states with significant young adult influxes included Washington State, Colorado, New Jersey, North Carolina, Arizona, Connecticut, Tennessee, and Oregon.

The analysis of tax returns joins other research into migration patterns in the early pandemic, when some took advantage of remote work and ditched major cities for sunnier, more rural areas with lower taxes.

Still, some researchers say the much-praised “Great Migration” was exaggerated and general movement patterns were low, as people postponed life-cycle events such as marriages or having babies that often led to relocations.

For many, the mass movement of Americans at the start of the pandemic was exaggerated. Eight in ten young adults live less than 100 miles from where they grew up; and only 10 percent had moved more than 500 miles away.

According to the US Census Bureau, the nation’s displacement rate has been steadily declining for decades — and the pandemic hasn’t changed that. In 2021, 8.4 percent of people had changed addresses the year before, up from 9.3 percent in 2020.