Well-known bullring performer is fatally gored in the neck during Spanish festival

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the horror moment when a reveler is killed after falling in the path of a raging bull while trying to get to safety.

The 30-year-old was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival after a series of bloody injuries, including one to the neck.

Footage from the drama showed the bull heading towards him as he lost his balance as he tried to climb over a fence and landed on the ground.

He was diagnosed with seven broken ribs and one of the blows he suffered is said to have entered one of his lungs and caused a pool of blood that eventually claimed his life.

Seconds earlier, he’d outrun the animal after dropping his coat in front of it to distract it. The tragedy happened Saturday night in Navalcarnero near Madrid during an event known as an encierro, where bulls are released into the streets.

The dead man has been named as Daniel Gonzalez Arribas.

He was used to working with bulls and had become known in the area as a so-called recortador. This is the name given in Spanish to men who use their bodies to avoid bulls that run towards them in arenas by performing jumps, flips and other acrobatic feats.

Friend Ricardo Otero said in an online tribute: “A guy let us do what he liked best. He was only a boy, but he was also a brave person and a friend of the kind rarely found today, always ready to help others who might be in danger.”

He was used to working with bulls and had become known in the area as a so-called recortador. This is the name given in Spanish to men who use their bodies to avoid bulls that run towards them in arenas by performing jumps, flips and other acrobatic feats

On July 20, it was confirmed that a 56-year-old man had lost his battle for life in hospital after being taken to intensive care with head and blood injuries.

There have already been several deaths this year at bull festivals in Spain. Three of the victims died in just 24 hours in the month of July.

On July 20, it was confirmed that a 56-year-old man had lost his battle for life in hospital after being taken to intensive care on July 12 with head and blood injuries from an event in Picassent, near the city on the east coast of Valencia.

The local town hall said at the time it had declared a day of mourning after learning of the man’s death.

On July 19, a 50-year-old man named Josep Antoni Garcia Arnau had died at another hospital in Valencia from injuries sustained after being run over by a car at a festival in Meliana, 40 minutes’ drive north of Picassent. a bull.

He was diagnosed with seven broken ribs, and one of the blows he suffered is said to have entered one of his lungs, causing a pool of blood that eventually claimed his life. At around the same time, it was confirmed that a 64-year-old Frenchman had died in hospital nine days after being impaled at an annual festival in Pedreguer on the Costa Blanca, half an hour’s drive from Moraira.

All three men had participated in annual events known locally as Bous Al Carrer, which literally means Bulls on the Street.

Last Monday, a man was seriously injured at a festival in the Portuguese village of Reguengo. Horrifying footage shows a half-ton bull kicking him in the face as he was removed from the area after being left on the street at an annual festival.