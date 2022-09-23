‘We’ll go for a beer Jack’: Graeme Souness agrees to Jack Grealish’s offer of a night out

Graeme Souness has revealed he is delighted Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish have accepted his offer of a night out as long as the midfielder foots the bill.

The former Liverpool and Fenerbahce manager invited the 27-year-old on a night out during an appearance on TalkSport after he criticized the midfielder and urged him to live with any negative comments he might receive.

The pair appear destined for an evening together, but Souness will insist on the venue and the wines. Souness has also allowed Grealish to take ‘whoever’ he wants after he suggested he would bring Juventus and former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Manchester City star Jack Grealish (pictured) agreed to a night out with Graeme Souness

Souness (pictured) is delighted Grealish accepted his offer but insists he won’t foot the bill

Souness wrote in his Sports mail column: ‘Nice to see Jack Grealish up for a night out, which I said is something I think I’d enjoy a lot.

“I think he has the answer to say ‘let’s do it’ as long as he can bring Paul Pogba as his +1.

‘Well, that’s very good to hear! You are on Jack. If I get to choose the place and the wines, you take the one you want. And by the way, you pick up the bill!’

Souness was one of Pogba’s biggest critics during his time in the Premier League, often scrutinizing the midfielder’s performances.

Grealish is currently on England duty ahead of the Manchester derby on October 2

French midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to miss the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury

Pogba left the Red Devils in the summer after his contract expired at Old Trafford and has since sealed a return to Turin after signing a four-year deal with Juventus.

The French midfielder is yet to play for Juventus since returning to the club with a knee injury which is expected to keep him out until the new year, meaning he will miss the Qatar World Cup in November.

Grealish is currently on international duty with England before returning to domestic duties with Manchester City, where his first game back will be in the Manchester derby on October 2.