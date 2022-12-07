Welcome to the 2022 WellBeing Christmas Gift Guide

Looking to give the gift of wellness this Christmas?

We’ve searched high and low to bring you an exclusive selection of presents that are perfect for your family and friends – or you!

We won’t tell Santa if you wrap a few presents for yourself.

Sanctum Australia Tone & Refresh Mist

Revitalise your skin and senses with this rose-inspired, re-energising mist. Complete with more than 96% Certified Organic ingredients and actives, a 100% natural and vegan formula to soothe, tone, hydrate, and firm your complexion. Keep one with you for a pick-me-up spritz

The Jojoba Company’s limited edition gift packs

Celebrate the holiday season with The Jojoba Company’s limited edition gift packs. Featuring some of the brand’s bestselling products, these packs are the perfect gift for family, friends and teachers. Titled “Heart of Jojoba”, the gift packs represent gratitude and a celebration of the little things that bring us bliss. Enjoy giving a conscious gift that is vegan, cruelty-free, natural and Australian made and owned this Christmas.

Bonne Maman Speads and Jelly’s

Taking the time to enjoy good food is one of life’s best pleasures. Inspired by time-honoured family recipes, a love of homemade food, and the wish to bring people closer every day, these values are still at the core of everything Bonne Maman does. This Christmas, make Bonne Maman Conserves a part of your breakfast table, afternoon tea, or Christmas baking. You are in for a treat with so many flavors to choose from! Available at Coles, Woolworths, and independent supermarkets.

made by Fressko one-litre Fressko Infuser Bottle

Loving the planet while staying stylish has never been so easy. Once you get your hands on a one-litre Fressko Infuser Bottle, you will be set for years to come. These lightweight, scratch-resistant, insulated bottles are made with the highest-grade materials, designed to stand the test of time in both design and durability. Add on an optional sip lid with a carry handle, and you now have the ultimate sports bottle.

Madame Flavour Loose Leaf Tea

Give a gift that encourages your loved one to take pleasure in slowing down and enjoying a gentle, grounding experience with the new Madame Flavour collection of pure loose-leaf teas. The loose-leaf collection comes in a single recyclable pouch for maximum kindness to the planet. Madame Flavour loose-leaf tea collection is available in English Breakfast, Grey de Luxe, Green Jasmine & Pear, Lemongrass, Lime & Ginger and Organic Mint Lavender.

Dr. Bronner Adventure Soap Gift Pack

Get outdoors with Dr. Bronner this summer and explore nature with a clean conscience. Our Adventure Soap Gift Pack is the ideal gift for anyone planning a getaway! The reusable organic cotton toiletries bag contains a 118mL bottle of Peppermint Pure-Castile Liquid Soap, a 120mL Citrus Pure-Castile Liquid Soap and a 140g Tea Tree Pure-Castile Bar Soap — everything you need for eco-conscious traveling.

Bertolli Organic Extra Virgin Spray

Bertolli Organic Extra Virgin spray is an ideal stocking filler for the foodies in your life. The delicious flavour of olive oil is offered in a clever, easy-to-use pack with no propellant, just pure 100 per cent organic extra-virgin olive oil.

One Proud Aussie Christmas Drink Coaster

Looking for a unique Christmas stocking filler? One Proud Aussie’s interlocking drink coaster can be used as a single coaster or linked together to make a larger coaster. They come in a set of seven coasters with seven different designs, are made from 3mm plywood, are approximately 110mm wide and are stained in a range of colours. Why not give a unique Australian-made gift this Christmas?

Calm – terpenes for stress

After the stress of the Christmas season, everyone will benefit from Vasse Valley’s Calm Terpene Tonic. Calm is a wellness tonic of Australian hemp seed oil infused with a terpene formulation designed to assist in managing stress and anxiety. Terpenes are the natural compounds that give plants and flowers their aromas and are the active constituent in essential oils. This product is popular with mums, anxiety sufferers and professionals working high-stress jobs.

BLOOM by Young Living Brightening Skin Care Set

The BLOOM by Young Living Brightening Skin Care System was developed to address common skin concerns such as dark spots, dullness/lack of radiance, dehydration and uneven skin tone. This skin care set is loaded with antioxidants and intense hydration to help rebuild skin’s moisture barrier, minimise the appearance of future damage and help improve the appearance of an even skin tone. It is infused with the most advanced naturally derived gentle ingredients available.

Oil Garden Relaxation Set

Relish the moment and indulge in an uplifting massage with the Oil Garden Relaxation Set. Each set includes a Refresh & Renew blend featuring a stimulating splash of citrus oils; orange, grapefruit, lemon, lime and bergamot with warming ginger and detoxifying lemongrass.

Well Well Gift Boxes

Well Well Gift Boxes offer a unique and generous range of beautifully curated gift boxes that are perfect for Christmas. Take the stress out of gift-giving and choose a beautiful gift box from Well Well. With gifts such as candles, massage oils, soap, perfumes, crystals, chocolate, incense, eye pillows and more, you’ll be sure to gift a box of joy and wellness this Christmas.

Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat

Choose the ultimate wellness gift with a voucher from Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat. The eco-tourism-certified Queensland retreat offers the chance to slow down, switch off and focus on your wellbeing — a perfect gift for a loved one (or yourself!). Vouchers are available for specific programs or dollar amounts online!

Natio Shimmering Rays Gift Pack

The Natio Wellness range includes luxurious formulas that are perfect for creating a bath and body ritual of inner bliss and outer glow. The gift set includes a large canvas tote bag that’s perfect for a summer picnic or trip to the beach. In the tote, you’ll find four popular products such as Natio’s Wellness Hand Cream with SPF15, Wellness Shower & Bath Gel, Wellness Body Lotion and a Exfoliating Body Bar limited edition packaging featuring artwork from talented Australian artist Lamai Anne.

