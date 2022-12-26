Welcome to TechRadar’s PC Gaming Week 2022

2022 is almost over, but we still have just enough time left for one of our favorite annual events: TechRadar PC Gaming Week.

The PC is still – at least for us – the best place to play games. A huge range of titles, ranging from massive triple-A games to obscure indie gems, makes PC the ultimate platform, whether you’re playing on a powerful rig or a flipped old laptop – or, if you’re lucky, Valve’s awesome Steam Deck handheld.

With some major graphics card and processor releases this year, PC gaming has a strong foothold hardware-wise. But what about the games themselves? We’ve been studying all sorts of game-related pitches this year, and we’re thrilled to bring in a wealth of new writing talent for your reading pleasure. Scroll down to find all the PC Gaming Week 2022 articles – we’ll be adding more as they’re published throughout the week, so check back here tomorrow!

Artwork of Ghostrunner's protagonist fighting two thugs.

(Image credit: One More Level, 3D Realms)

5 PC games to play after completing Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

