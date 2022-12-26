Welcome to TechRadar’s PC Gaming Week 2022

2022 is almost over, but we still have just enough time left for one of our favorite annual events: TechRadar PC Gaming Week.

The PC is still – at least for us – the best place to play games. A huge range of titles, ranging from massive triple-A games to obscure indie gems, makes PC the ultimate platform, whether you’re playing on a powerful rig or a flipped old laptop – or, if you’re lucky, Valve’s awesome Steam Deck handheld.

With some major graphics card and processor releases this year, PC gaming has a strong foothold hardware-wise. But what about the games themselves? We’ve been studying all sorts of game-related pitches this year, and we’re thrilled to bring in a wealth of new writing talent for your reading pleasure. Scroll down to find all the PC Gaming Week 2022 articles – we’ll be adding more as they’re published throughout the week, so check back here tomorrow!

(Image credit: One More Level, 3D Realms)

5 PC games to play after completing Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

If you haven’t seen Netflix’s animated adaptation of the Cyberpunk 2077 universe yet, stop reading and start doing so right now. We’re serious. No, you don’t need to have played CD Projekt Red’s recent game, although the series is an excellent addition to that title.

Edgerunners portrays a dark yet bombastic vision of a technological urban future, and these five games perfectly capture the sci-fi leanings of both the show and the original Cyberpunk tabletop game.

(Image credit: Future)

The best PC games

PC Gaming Week wouldn’t be complete without our definitive roundup of the very best PC games to play now.

From the best single-player titles to frantic multiplayer madness, we’ve rounded up what we think are the best PC games of 2022. Each and every one of them has been thoroughly played by us and they all prove why PC is the best gaming platform.

(Image credit: Future)

The best gaming laptops

What good are the best PC games if you don’t have anything to play them on? With TechRadar’s carefully curated ranking of the best gaming laptops on the market today, you can get your hands on a great deal on a powerful gaming rig in no time.

From the reasonably priced Asus TUF Dash F15 to the high-end Alienware x15 R2 and Corsair’s new laptop, the uniquely designed Voyager a1600, there’s something for everyone on our list. Go check it out!

(Image credit: Future)

The best PC gaming headsets

As big fans of PC gaming, we test every end of the hardware experience, even the huge audio market for PC gaming. We particularly enjoy the immersion of a good gaming headset.

Because we think at least some of you share the same desire for excellent audio from our PC games, we’ve included our comprehensive list of the best PC gaming headsets we’ve tested in 2022.