Welcome to Netflix’s answer to Love Island where hopefuls date in front of their SIBLINGS

The new Netflix reality show Dated & Related features hot young contestants looking for romance – in front of their siblings.

The series, which can be streamed from September 2, consists of eight couples of single siblings who are housed together in a luxury villa in the south of France.

Contestants include Texas-born sisters Mady, 20, and Lily Bajor, 22, and Essex twins Kaz and Kieran Bishop, 30, and the show’s host is former Too Hot To Handle star Melinda Berry, 29, in what is her first ever appearance. .

She will oversee the awkward scenario of the siblings dating in front of their sibling, leading to conflict in some cases due to overprotective attitude.

Mady, an advertising student, and cocktail waitress Lily, admit that they “always interfere in each other’s relationships,” but they are “fiercely close and protective of each other.”

British twin brothers Kaz, who is a firefighter, and Kieran, a banking consultant, are both still on the market, but for very different reasons.

Kaz is a self-confessed womanizer, while Kieran, who has been in a relationship with his childhood sweetheart for over 10 years, is still looking for The One.

Kardashian lookalike twins Diana and Nina Parsijani, 29, from Oslo, Norway, are ready to break some hearts.

They admit to sharing “absolutely everything” — even an Instagram profile — but so far their love life isn’t going according to plan either.

Siblings Corrina, 23, and Joey Roppo, 28, of Washington, have been called the cast’s “hopeless romantics.”

Corrina, who is a music teacher, is looking for her ‘Disney Prince’, while her brother, a real estate manager, continues to fall for image over substance.

The two will take on Canadian contestants Daniel, 25, and Julia Perfetto, 21, who together are a force to be reckoned with.

Overprotective brother Daniel, a client care specialist, rarely approves of personal trainer Julia’s boyfriends.

In his eyes, no man is good enough for his sister, which explains why the two are constantly arguing.

Hunky cousins ​​Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen, both 27, and from New Jersey, have always been able to pick the best girls.

After conquering the New Jersey club scene, the sporty duo who love surfing and wrestling secretly search for the right girl to settle down with.

Brother and sister Ceylan, 25, and Alara Taneri, 22, who live between London and Cypus, will join the pair as they enter the French villa.

Professional footballer Ceylan goes against the stereotype of a sportsman and after heartbreak admits that he is looking for someone “humble” to settle with.

His sister Alara, a fashion design student, was a ‘late bloomer in the dating scene’ and is still waiting for the man of her dreams, who is not easy to find.

She’s back: The show’s host is former Too Hot To Handle star Melinda Berry, in what is her first ever appearance after she rose to fame in 2021

Dyman, 25, and Deyon Miller, 21, from Florida, are siblings, but they’re also best friends.

Medical assistant Dyman couldn’t wait for her little brother to turn 21 so she could take him to a party in the States – but will she feel just as comfortable watching him date?

The cast will compete for a huge cash prize, so big that Netflix will keep the jackpot a secret and later reveal how the contestants stand a chance of winning the amount.

There are 10 45 minute episodes in the new series, hosted by Melinda, who rose to fame in season two of Too Hot To Handle.

