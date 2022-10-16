‘Welcome to Chippendales’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

The name “Chippendales” may sound like the popular Disney cartoon characters who received their own movie on Disney+ in May 2022. However, this name refers to a male stripper group that was popular in the late 70s and early 80s before going downhill due to a mixture of greed, betrayal and even murder.





In May 2021, Hulu, a streaming service largely owned by Disney, announced that they were working on a biographical miniseries about the founder of Chippendales. Somen “Steve” Banerjeeplayed by Kumail Nanjianicalled Welcome to Chippendales (previously titled immigrant). Based on the book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders by means of K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca, this show joins a growing roster of biographical miniseries about Hulu, including: Pam & Tommy, Dopessickand The deed. Nanjiani also serves as an executive producer for the show along with his wife and frequent collaborator Emily V. Gordon.

If you’d like to learn more about this story or are interested in seeing it acted out, here’s everything we know so far Welcome to Chippendales.

When will Welcome to Chippendales be released?

The first two episodes of Welcome to Chippendales premieres on November 22, 2022 on Hulu. After that, each episode will be released weekly until January 3, 2023, when the series finale airs.

Hulu released the first trailer for Welcome to Chippendales on September 20, 2022. This 45-second preview features several actors in costume as the real-life figures they portray and briefly teases how the lecherous story will unfold. Check it out here:

How many episodes are welcome at Chippendales?

Like other biographical shows on Hulu, Welcome to Chippendales consists of eight episodes in total.

Who writes and directs Welcome to Chippendales?

Serve as showrunners for Welcome to Chippendales to be Robert Siegelthe writer of the wrestler and Pam & Tommyand Jenni Konnerthe writer of girls and Single Drunk Wife. Siegel wrote the first two episodes, Rajiv Joseph (design day) wrote the third episode, Annie Julia Wyman (The chair) wrote the fourth and sixth episodes, and Jacqui Rivera (Dead to me) wrote the fifth episode.

Directing the first episode of this miniseries is Matt Shakmansubstitute The White Tiger director Ramin Bahranic. Shakman has directed episodes of various high profile shows such as: Game of Thrones, the boysand fargo. He also directed every episode of the limited Marvel series WandaVision and will direct the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie Fantastic four.

What is the plot of Welcome to Chippendales?

Here’s the official plot synopsis of Welcome to Chippendales:

A sprawling true crime series, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s largest male-stripping empire – leaving nothing in the way. .

Who is in the cast of Welcome to Chippendales?

Kumail Nanjiani plays Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian businessman who struck gold when he bought a failed Los Angeles nightclub and brought in a male exotic dance troupe to perform for women, but poor business decisions and increasing competition led him down a dark and dangerous path . Nanjiani was first recognized after playing Dinesh Chugtai in the hit HBO comedy series Silicone Valley. He also received an Oscar nomination for co-writing the 2017 comedy film The big sick with his wife Emily V. Gordon, in which he also starred. In addition, Nanjiani has appeared in several other films and shows, including: Eternals and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Annaleigh Ashford plays Irene, Steve’s initially timid wife who becomes more involved in his business. Ashford has appeared in several other shows, including: masters of sex, unbelievableand Accusation: American Crime Storyas well as several movies like Frozen, Top fiveand Bad education. She also won a Tony for playing Essie Carmichael in the 2014 Broadway revival You can’t take it with you.

Murray Bartlett Plays Nick De Noia, a choreographer, an Emmy award-winning producer and Banerjee’s business partner. De Noia helped make Chippendales a huge success, but his working relationship with Steve wasn’t always on the best terms. Bartlett is best known for playing Armand on HBO’s first season The white lotus, which earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor. He will play Frank in the network’s upcoming adaptation of the iconic video game The last of us. Juliette Lewis plays Denise, a groupie from Chippendales who becomes an advisor to Nick De Noia. Often considered an “it girl” in the 1990s, Lewis has appeared on several other shows since then, such as: The Conners, holy liesand Yellow jackets, after appearing in movies like Natural killers, Old-fashionedand August: Osage Country.

Dan Stevens plays Paul Snider, a Canadian pimp who was involved in the creation of Chippendales. Stevens first gained recognition as Matthew Crawley in the iconic British drama series Downton Abbey and then as David Haller in the critically acclaimed FX superhero series Legion. He can also be seen in several movies such as: The guest, Beauty and the Beastand Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Nicola Peltz Beckham Plays Dorothy Stratten, a Playboy model and wife of Snider. Like her husband, Stratten was involved in the creation of Chippendales. Peltz played Bradley Martin in the A&E series Bates Motel. She also appeared in several movies such as The Last Airbender, Transformers: Age of Extinctionand Vacation.

Quentin Plair plays Otis, the symbolic black dancer at Chippendales. Plair has appeared in several other shows such as: the good doctor, The Good Lord Birdand Roswell, New Mexico. Spencer Boldman plays Lance McCrae, Chippendales’ most attractive male dancer and the inspiration for De Noia’s most challenging routine. Boldman is best known for playing Adam in the Disney XD series lab ratswhich premiered in 2012. That same year, Boldman appeared in the critically acclaimed comedy film 21 Jump Street. Robin de Jesus plays Ray Colon, a handyman at Chippendales who bonds with Banerjee, but their working relationship takes some shocking turns. Like Ranells, The Jesus got his start on Broadway earning Tony nominations for acting in several productions and revivals such as In the Heights, La Cage aux Follesand The guys in the band. He also starred in the 2020 film adaptation of The guys in the band as well as the 2021 film adaptation of tap, tap… BOOM!

Andrew Ranells plays a yet-to-be-named investor in Chippendales who falls in love with De Noia. Rannells got his start on Broadway appearing in several well-known productions such as hairspray, The Book of Mormonand Falsettos, some of which have earned him Tony nominations. He also starred in the 2018 revival The guys in the band and its film adaptation in 2020. In addition, Rannells has appeared in several other shows such as: Big mouth, black mondayand Invincible.