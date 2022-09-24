Welcome home! US military veterans captured by Russia while fighting in Ukraine arrive in NYC

Two American veterans captured by the Russians during fighting in Ukraine were sent back to the United States on Friday to be reunited with their overjoyed families.

Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, and Alexander Drueke, 39, were both released on Wednesday as part of a Saudi-mediated prisoner swap.

The pair landed back at New York’s JFK Airport around noon on Friday and were taken through the terminal to the TWA Hotel.

“I’ve heard Andy and Alex are back on American soil,” tweeted Robert Aderholt, an Alabama congressman.

“These are certainly answered prayers!”

Alexander Drueke, 39, right, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, are seen arriving at the hotel at JFK airport on Friday. The pair flew over from Saudi Arabia after the Saudis struck a deal to free them from Russian captivity

The pair, military veterans who didn’t know each other until they went to Ukraine, were captured in June

Drueke and Huynh are seen leaving the airport on Friday. They were the first Americans to fight for Ukraine, known to have been conquered since the start of the war on February 24

Huynh and Drueke’s relatives were on their way to New York to meet them, and they were due to return to Alabama on Saturday.

The pair went missing in early June in the Kharkov region of northeast Ukraine, near the Russian border.

They were the first Americans to fight for Ukraine known to have been captured since the war began on February 24.

Huynh’s fiancée, Joy Black, 21, told USA Today earlier this week that she was at work when her phone showed an incoming call from Saudi Arabia, which she didn’t answer.

She then received a voicemail from the US embassy in Saudi Arabia saying that the men had been released.

She said she was “happy for the first time in four months.”

Drueke’s aunt Dianna Shaw said they were not told the exchange was being prepared.

“I asked Alex yesterday if he knew he was being released and he told me they didn’t understand what was going on for hours,” she said Friday.

Drueke is photographed shortly after his capture. He served as a chemical operations specialist in the Army Reserve from 2002 to 2014 and was deployed to Kuwait in 2004 and to Iraq in 2008.

Huynh, pictured in June, said he traveled to Ukraine in April to fight alongside the Ukrainians

Early in the war, Ukraine established the International Legion for foreign citizens who wanted to help defend against the Russian invasion.

Drueke served as a chemical operations specialist in the Army Reserve from 2002 to 2014 and was deployed to Kuwait in 2004 and to Iraq in 2008.

Huynh spoke to his local newspaper, the Decatur Daily, shortly before flying to Eastern Europe in April.

Born and raised in Orange County, California, the son of Vietnamese immigrants, he moved to northern Alabama two years ago to be closer to his fiancée.

He explained that he studied robotics at Calhoun Community College, but couldn’t stop thinking about the invasion of Russia. He had enlisted in the Marines when he was 19 and served for four years, although he saw no active combat.

“I know it wasn’t my problem, but I felt I had to do something,” Huynh told the Decatur Daily.

“Two weeks after the war started, it kept eating me inside and it just felt wrong. I was losing sleep.

“All I could think about was the situation in Ukraine.”

He said he decided to leave as soon as he heard that young Ukrainians were being drafted into service.

“Just when they turned 18, they were forced to enlist in the army to defend their homeland,” Huynh said.

“Honestly, that broke my heart. I’d say this is probably when I’ve decided I need to do something.”