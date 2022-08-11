Welcome back, PM: Boris Johnson makes surprise appearance at crunch meeting with energy bosses

<!–

Boris Johnson made a surprising appearance today at a crunch meeting with energy bosses in issue 10 – just days after Downing Street said he would not intervene in the cost of living crisis.

The outgoing prime minister joined Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Minister of Affairs Kwasi Kwarteng as they put gas and electricity company executives to the test over rising prices.

Already confused families were stung this week by new forecasts showing energy bills for typical households will rise to over £4,200 next year.

Mr Johnson’s presence at the meeting with 15 energy companies was not expected, with Mr Zahawi and Mr Kwarteng previously thought to be the ministers who would lead the talks.

The prime minister – who spent last week on a belated honeymoon with his wife Carrie at a Slovenian eco-resort – has recently come under pressure from business leaders to end a ‘summer of drift’ over the crisis of the cost of living. livelihood while he waits to choose his successor.

Labor has branded Mr Johnson ‘disgraceful’ for refusing to intervene as energy bills are estimated to rise to ever-higher levels.

With Mr Johnson now in a carer’s role after announcing his resignation, Downing Street has insisted that all decisions about further aid to the British should be left to the new prime minister.

Number 10 said this week Johnson would not make “major fiscal interventions” because of skyrocketing household bills.

Johnson repeated this message to energy bosses today, telling them that his successor would make “key tax decisions.”

This has sparked anger, with the prime minister warning that waiting for Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to succeed him will be ‘too late’ to prevent families from panicking about how they can afford to renovate their homes this winter. to heat.

Boris Johnson joined Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Minister of Affairs Kwasi Kwarteng today as he made a surprise appearance at a crunch meeting with energy bosses

Representatives from 15 energy companies attended Downing Street talks on the cost of living crisis

On Tuesday night, Mr Johnson was photographed jumping rope (above) and having a mock sword fight during a reception in the Downing Street garden

While he spends his days in the office, Mr Johnson – as well as his vacation to Slovenia – has refrained from tackling major issues.

Instead, he’s been seen enjoying a ride in a Typhoon fighter jet, fiddling with military gear as he encountered Ukrainian troops in Yorkshire, and also befitting a visit to the special forces.

On Tuesday evening, Mr Johnson was photographed jumping rope and having a mock sword fight during a reception in the Downing Street garden.

The Prime Minister’s honeymoon to Slovenia followed his wedding party at the Cotswolds estate of billionaire Tory donor Lord Bamford last month.

The Johnsons got married last year but were unable to hold a large-scale event due to Covid restrictions.

The prime minister is also holding a series of farewell talks with world leaders in his final weeks in power – although a planned visit to meet Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw has failed after the Polish prime minister told No. 10 he was too busy.

The outgoing Prime Minister spent a belated honeymoon with his wife Carrie at a Slovenian eco-resort last week

The Johnsons were married last year but were unable to hold a large-scale event due to Covid restrictions

Mr Johnson tried on a piece of military equipment when he encountered Ukrainian soldiers being trained by the British Army in Yorkshire

As he sees through his time at the office, Mr. Johnson also enjoyed a pleasure ride in a Typhoon jet

After his surprise appearance at today’s meeting with energy bosses, Mr. Johnson offered little hope of imminent additional support for families.

He said: “Countries around the world are feeling the impact of Putin’s damaging war in Ukraine.

“We know this will be a difficult winter for people in the UK so we are doing everything we can to support them and we must continue to do so.

“Following today’s meeting, we will continue to urge the electricity industry to continue working on ways to reduce the cost of living and to invest more and faster in UK energy security.

“We will continue to roll out government support in the coming months, including the second tranche of £324 for the cost of living for vulnerable households, additional assistance for retirees and people with disabilities, and the £400 cut on energy bills for all households. ‘