‘Weird Al’ Yankovic kisses Madonna in trailer for satirical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

On Monday, The Roku Channel revealed the full trailer of Eric Appel’s fully licensed satirical biographical parody film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which premieres November 4.

In it, Harry Potter alumnus Daniel Radcliffe transforms into a hard-partying version of five-time Grammy winner “Weird Al” Yankovic, a singer and accordionist who made a career out of parodies of hit songs.

The 33-year-old Englishman’s characterization as a rock star is a far cry from the real 62-year-old LA native – a healthy old vegetarian who abstained from profanity, alcohol and drugs.

In a fantastic scene, ‘Weird Al’ is visited at his palatial mansion in Beverly Hills by Queen of Pop Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood), who asks him if he would like to make a parody of her 1984 hit Like a Virgin.

‘I wonder, is that song autobiographical?’ asked Yankovic.

The seven-time Grammy winner replied, “Yeah, except I’ve had a lot of sex.”

‘Weird Al’ and Madonna are then seen passionately against his wall.

In real life, it’s unclear if the couple ever met physically, but 64-year-old Material Girl has informed an acquaintance of his manager Jay Levey that she wanted the parody of Yankovic to be called Like a Surgeon.

The fantasy continues as Madonna becomes a “bad influence” on “Weird Al” as they are followed by fans and paparazzi.

Yankovic can later be seen performing his 1985 parody Like a Surgeon onstage while flanked by two Jean Paul Gaultier cone-bra-clad backup dancers from Madonna’s Blonde Ambition Tour in 1990.

Historically, most performers considered it a rite of passage to be parodied by the polka-loving star and those who didn’t live to regret it.

In another fantastic scene, ‘Weird Al’ puts out a cigarette in a record executive’s hand while silently staring deeply into his eyes.

The record executive, played by Will Forte, replied, “I totally deserve that.”

The pair shared the scene with the real-life Yankovic who not only played a record executive, but also co-wrote and produced Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The film also stars Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, Quinta Brunson, Spencer Treat Clark, Thomas Lennon, Dot-Marie Jones, Scott Aukerman, James Preston Rodgers and John Regan.

Meanwhile, this Tuesday, the real-life ‘Weird Al’ brings his 133-date Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour to Missouri’s Gillioz Theater in Springfield.