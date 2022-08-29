Weight Loss Friendly Vegan Foods to Try

Veganism has found plenty of lovers worldwide in the recent times. A vegan diet consists only of plant-derived foods and contrary to popular belief, it can provide sufficient nutrition including protein, carbs and fats.

So what is Veganism?

Veganism means abstaining from consuming or using all kinds of animal-based products. Be it consuming animal meat or an animal-produce-based food, wearing animal-based clothing or using animal-tested cosmetics.

Veganism is achieved by modifying eating habits and lifestyle choices. So, being vegan can be either a food or a lifestyle choice. Sometimes both.

Benefits of being Vegan

Most people go vegan for 2 main reasons:

For the love of animals

To reduce animal suffering and advocate for a more compassionate world.

To save the environment

To reduce the carbon footprint of the meat industry and combating climate change.

Health benefits

However, some people follow a vegan diet as it is known to protect you against certain types of cancer, lower your risk of heart diseases, and can also help in shedding some weight.

Veganism and Weight loss

Veganism can help lose weight faster as it involves the consumption of whole food from natural sources. Also cutting out meat from the diet help reduce the calories. However, a common problem spotted by critics when it comes to veganism is that the diet is low on protein. And for shedding weight, proteins are essential.

Vegetarians primarily rely on dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt to ensure optimal consumption of proteins. But if you are vegan, these options are off the table. Below we have listed some vegan food options that are high in protein and will also promote weight loss.

7 Best Vegan Foods that Help with Weight Loss

Like any other diet, even vegan diets can be unhealthy if you opt for all the wrong foods. But if you want to burn your fats and shed some weight, here are seven vegan foods that you can stock up on:

Beans and Pulses

Pulses, legumes or beans form an excellent source of protein and essential amino acids. Consuming pulses by pairing them with whole grains like wheat and rice helps to provide complete proteins while on a vegan diet as well.

Tofu and Soy

When following veganism, soy milk is an excellent protein rich alternative to regular milk.

Tofu also comes from soy milk. Since soya is high in protein, tofu becomes an excellent option for vegans to consume to up their intake of daily protein. Food prepared with tofu will help you feel full for longer. You can cook tofu by making a salad, stir fry with vegetables or use as fillings in sandwiches.

Mixed nuts

Nuts are a powerhouse of proteins, good fats and fibre, which make for a great mid-meal snack. A handful of mixed nuts will prevent you from reaching out for an unhealthy snack when hungry. However, being high in calories, when consumed in large amounts might be responsible for gaining weight. So it is advised that you consume these with caution.

Oats

Oats are incredibly beneficial for weight loss. Since oats have some proteins and reasonable amounts of beta-glucans (soluble fibres), studies have shown that they help provide satiety. And satiety is the most critical factor for weight loss since it helps decrease cravings.

Cayenne peppers

Yes, you heard it right! Chillies or peppers have capsaicin as the phytochemicals, which have shown to reduce appetite and increase fat burning. Because of this hot action of capsaicin it is widely used in many supplements that claim to burn fat.

Non-starchy vegetables

Non-starchy vegetables such as green leafy vegetables, corn, carrots or cruciferous vegetables are low in calories, high in fiber and high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Making them excellent foods to help lower the overall amount of calories as they are incredibly filling, thus helping with weight loss.

High fibre fruits

Fruits high in fibre, like apples, make for the most satisfying mid meals during the weight loss journey. In addition, their sweet and crunchy taste prevents you from reaching out for a calorie-packed option.

Conclusion

Positive vibes make your body more favourable to lose weight. Therefore, veganism should be about what you can eat, not what you can’t.

But to go on a vegan diet and expect to lose weight magically is not enough. Along with a vegan diet, you must follow a consistent exercise regime.