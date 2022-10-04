Weight loss coach shares the three foolproof steps he would take to drop 10 kilos fast

<!–

An Australian weight loss coach has told how one can quickly and easily lose 10 kg by making just a few small adjustments to your day.

Self-described ‘Love Coach’ Gerard Hall, who lives in Perth, Western Australia, took to TikTok to share his advice, which has been viewed a whopping 1.4 million times.

The founder of The Cut Method said that while his methodology sounds “super simple,” it means it’s easier to stick to in the long run.

“You go for a 20-minute walk every day. It could be nearby, on a treadmill, in your apartment…anywhere, just do it,” he began.

This burns some extra calories to get into a calorie deficit.

“Then you’ll be lifting weights for 30 minutes at least three times a week…even if you don’t want to get big and bulky. Which you won’t do, even if you lift more than that,” he continued.

“It’s going to help you build and maintain muscle while losing weight, keeping your metabolism running faster so it’s much easier for you to lose weight and even keep it off.”

‘Food wise do one of these two things. Or both if you’re ambitious. Either replace one meal a day with a grilled chicken salad and then have an apple or banana with it.

“It’s going to help you be in a calorie deficit while staying tasty.

‘Or just keep eating the same meals you normally do, but with three quarters of the portion you normally eat. So if you eat a whole pizza, just eat three quarters.’

His followers appreciated the simple strategy, and many said they applied the thought behind it and saw great results

His followers appreciated the simple strategy, and many said they applied the thought behind it and saw great results.

“Normally I don’t comment or entertain videos about weight loss, even though I might lose some, but your energy and warm approach touched another man,” said one man.

“This is exactly what I’ve done and I can confirm that it works. I’ve lost about 10-12 pounds since April of this year! Also less salt and sugar’, says another.

A third added: ‘I like the tips. I think there is too little talk about boosting the metabolism?’