Weeknd fans are stunned when they hear the Canadian singer speak for the first time

He is known for his iconic singing voice and catchy tunes.

And fans of The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, were stunned when they first heard the Canadian singer speak in a clip where he met a fan, which went viral on Twitter.

The 20-second video shows the superstar, 32, speaking softly while talking backstage with a fan at his recent performance in Miami.

“You are all his voice!” one user tweeted alongside The Weeknd’s video greeting his fan, saying, “I thought you were coming to the Tampa show. Are you originally from Miami?’ whereupon the fan tells him he isn’t.

The singer then asks, “Where are you originally from?” before the pair continue their conversation and take a selfie, with The Weeknd exclaiming, “Of course!” when asked for the snap.

Fans on Twitter broke down at the clip, with many revealing that it was the first time they heard his spoken voice.

‘Is that what he sounds like? I never thought!’ one person admitted, while another confessed, “I was one year old today when I realized I’d never heard Abel speak.”

“This is the first time I’ve heard the weeknd speak,” another commented, as one fan quipped: Wait, he can talk? “I thought everything he says he sang.”

Some Twitter users were quick to compare The Weeknd’s speaking voice to that of talk show host Trevor Noah.

One person tweeted, “He looks like The Weeknd, but sounds like the comedian Trevor Noah,” while another wrote, “It’s like Trevor Noah is from Canada.”

The Weeknd is reportedly dating 29-year-old DJ Simi Khadra and has been romantically linked with her for a while

Rumors first circulated that the two were an item in April 2021, and the duo and she sparked the chatter when they left the Sunset Tower hotel together in February 2022.

Earlier this year, the two were seen sharing a passionate kiss as they celebrated the singer-songwriter’s birthday in Las Vegas.

Simi put her hands on his neck as they shared a fiery kiss, seemingly oblivious to the many guests around them.