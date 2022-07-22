Weekly use of diabetes drug can help an obese person lose up to a FIFTH of their body weight

A diabetes drug has shown remarkable effectiveness in helping non-diabetics lose weight — making it a key weapon in America’s fight against obesity.

Yale University researchers led research on tirzepatide and found that the injections can help a person struggling with their weight drop about 20 percent of their pounds when taken weekly in addition to standard diet and exercise.

The drug has gained attention in recent years as experts realized it had properties that could aid in weight loss. For this study, the Yale team worked with Eli Lilly – manufacturers of the drug – to find the ideal dosage to maximize returns.

Currently, the drug is only available by prescription and is only approved by regulators to treat diabetes. Eli Lilly will also likely seek approval as a weight loss drug.

“This is an unusually substantial amount of weight reduction in response to an anti-obesity drug compared to findings reported in other Phase 3 clinical trials,” researchers wrote.

Researchers, who published their findings Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicinecollected data from 2,539 people for 72 weeks for their study.

Each of the patients had either a body mass index of 30 or higher — high enough to be considered obese — or of 27 with at least one other weight-related condition.

Because the effectiveness of the drug for diabetics is already known, they were not included in the study.

The participants were divided into four groups. One was a placebo group that took no medication. The others were given weekly doses of five, 10 or 15 milligrams (mg) of the drug.

The placebo group served as a control, and with diet and exercise alone, they lost an average of 3.1 percent of their body weight.

Even smaller doses of the drug, as little as 5 mg per week, were enough to have a substantial impact.

Nearly half of Americans are obese, making it a growing crisis in the United States (file photo)

Researchers found that those given the smallest doses lost an average of 15 percent of their body weight — about five times the success of diet and exercise alone.

While yields declined, higher doses showed success in improving weight loss.

The 10 mg dose group lost an average of 19.5 percent of their weight, while the 15 mg group lost an average of 20.5 percent.

In both groups, more than 90 percent of the participants also lost more than five percent of their body weight.

HOW DOES OBESITY INFLUENCE THE BRAIN? The effect of obesity on the brain is poorly understood and a growing area of ​​research. A study from the University of Alabama suggests that weight gain impairs our cognitive functioning, even in people without dementia. And brain scans of morbidly obese patients show that older people who carry dangerous amounts of weight have a higher rate of breakdown of the brain cells. However, it is unclear whether this also occurs in younger patients. Obesity has also been associated with decreased attention span, as well as slower motor speed and information processing. Older people appear to be consistently more affected, which may be due to the fact that cognitive function declines with age anyway. And impaired cognitive functions can affect an obese person’s ability to lose weight. Poor memory and functioning have also been linked to patients ‘slipping’ off their weight-loss program after bariatric surgery. Source: Psychology Today

“A reduction in body weight of five percent or more has long been considered the threshold for a clinically meaningful effect based on improvement in metabolic health,” researchers explain.

“Notably, in this study, the majority (89 percent to 91 percent) of participants who received either 10 mg or 15 mg of tirzepatide met this benchmark.”

Weight loss wasn’t the only positive effect the drug appeared to have on recipients’ lives, researchers found.

“Weight reduction with tirzepatide was associated with greater improvements in all measured cardiovascular and metabolic risk factors, including waist circumference, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, and fasting insulin, lipid and aspartate aminotransferase levels, than placebo,” they wrote.

“Participants treated with tirzepatide had a percentage reduction in fat mass that was about three times greater than the reduction in lean body mass, resulting in an overall improvement in body composition.”

The findings indicate that weekly injections of 15 mg of the diabetes drug work best for weight loss.

Although the difference between the 10 mg and 15 mg groups was small, researchers saw no evidence that the difference in dosages led to an increased risk of negative side effects.

The drug appears to be a panacea in America’s fight against obesity.

Previous research found that the drug can suppress a person’s apatite and limit their daily calorie intake — while also increasing the amount of energy they burn during the day.

As a result, they will have a bigger calorie deficit – and will lose weight over time.

The study published Thursday is the second large-scale study Eli Lilly underwent in an effort to prove the drug may be helpful in weight loss.

Results revealed in April showed that the drug can help a person lose about 22.5 percent of their body weight on average.

A drug like this would also be welcomed by many, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that more than 40 percent of Americans are obese and more than 70 percent are overweight.

Eli Lilly is expected to submit the results of these studies to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval as a weight loss drug.

The list of FDA-approved weight loss supplements is narrow, and tirzepatide is expected to be the most effective of the bunch.

Currently, it’s only approved for use in treating type 2 diabetes, although doctors can prescribe it off-label for weight loss at their discretion.