Weekly obesity jab halves the risk of diabetes and can spark sufficient weight loss

An obesity drug given in weekly shots more than halves the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a historic review suggests.

Patients can inject themselves with semaglutide, which works by hijacking the brain to suppress appetite and reduce calorie intake.

Overweight and obese participants who received the regular doses saw their chance of suffering from the condition drop by up to 61 percent.

Wegovy, made by Danish drug manufacturer Novo Nordisk (above), contains semaglutide, a synthesized version of a gut hormone that suppresses appetite

WHAT IS WEGOVY? Wegovy is the brand name for a drug called semaglutide. A 1mg dose of semaglutide is already approved in the UK as a treatment for people with type 2 diabetes. But studies have shown that 2.4 mg of the drug works effectively as a weight loss drug. It works by triggering the body to produce a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, which is released naturally from the gut after meals. The hormone helps control blood sugar levels and makes people feel full so they know when to stop eating. Results of a study of 2,000 people over 15 months show that participants lost an average of 15 percent of their body weight, which is equivalent to 15.3 kg. The group received individual counseling sessions from registered dietitians to help them stick to a low-calorie diet and exercise plan, in addition to the weekly injections. Volunteers reported an improvement in their quality of life and a reduction in risk factors for developing heart disease and diabetes, such as decreased waist circumference, blood fats, blood sugar and blood pressure. But the side effects caused by the drug include mild or moderate nausea and diarrhea, but researchers said these were short-lived and went away on their own.

About 4.5 million people live with type 2 diabetes in England, costing the NHS more than £10 billion a year.

Researchers conducted a new analysis of data from two previous trials of semaglutide to assess its impact on the condition.

Study leader Dr Timothy Garvey said the average weight loss of 15 percent was “enough to treat or prevent a wide range of obesity complications that impair health and quality of life.” He added that this effect is “a game changer in obesity medicine.”

In the first study, 1,961 overweight and obese patients received a weekly injection of 2.4 mg semaglutide or a placebo for 68 weeks.

In the second, an additional 803 overweight and obese participants received weekly injections of 2.4 mg of semaglutide for 20 weeks. Then, for the next 48 weeks, these patients remained on the drug or switched to a placebo. All participants were given advice on diet and exercise.

The researchers from the University of Alabama, USA, used a formula called cardiometabolic disease staging to predict the risk of developing type 2 diabetes over the next decade. This calculation has been shown to be a very accurate measure of risk and takes into account gender, age, race, body mass index and blood pressure plus blood glucose and cholesterol levels.

The 10-year risk scores for participants who received semaglutide in the first trial fell by 61 percent from 18.2 percent at the start to 7.1 percent at week 68.

This compared with a 13 percent reduction in risk for those who received the placebo, from 17.8 percent at the start to 15.6 percent at week 68.

The results of the second study indicated that ongoing treatment was needed to maintain the decrease in the risk of type 2 diabetes. The findings will be presented next week to the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Stockholm, Sweden.

