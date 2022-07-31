Week Ahead: ballot papers to go out to Conservative party members

This article is an on-site version of our The Week Ahead newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Sunday

This week, the caravan of the conservative leadership contest moves from parliament to members in the country. Ballot papers are expected to land on the doormats of 150,000 Tory party members in the coming days, as finalists Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak go head to head in another televised debate on Sky News at 8 p.m. Thursday.

But have Tory members already made up their mind? Polls have shown that Truss is pulling the former chancellor ahead of him. Stephen Bush, who leads the Inside Politics newsletter, warns that Sunak has little time to fill the gap with Truss, as “most Conservative members will vote as soon as their ballots come in”.

Whoever takes the victory in the leadership race will inherit a wave of industrial discontent. Thousands of BT employees will leave Monday for the second of two strikes, led by the Communication Workers Union, in a wage dispute. In response to the £1,500 wage deal BT offered to its staff in April, the CWU said the company’s bosses had “raised two fingers” at the employees. Dock workers in the UK’s largest container port are also expected to go on strike in August.

Across the Atlantic, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, despite an international backlash after a speech he made on race that led to the resignation of one of his closest associates, who called it “pure”. Nazis”.

Speaking of controversial international travel, Kathrin Hille reports that China is pulling out all the stops — possibly including the military — to prevent US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from visiting Taiwan in the coming days.

Beyond the doom and gloom, we can look forward to a weekend of revelry. In addition to International Beer Day on Friday, the streets of Brighton will be awash in glitter as one of the UK’s biggest Pride events kicks off. Thousands of people will flock to England’s south coast during the annual LGBTQ parade. And miss the fire of love on the big screen, writes our film critic Danny Leigh.

Economic data

The Bank of England will be in a tricky position on Thursday as its Monetary Policy Committee weighs how high to raise interest rates in a bid to bring inflation back to the 2 percent target. It is currently at its 40-year high of 9.4 percent and is expected to rise further. Governor Andrew Bailey said a half percentage point increase — which would be the largest increase in 27 years — is on the table.

The BoE is under pressure to step up efforts to contain inflation after the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point for the second straight month on Wednesday. The White House will trumpet good news from US employment figures this week to downplay fears of a recession. The economy shrank for the second quarter in a row and “core” personal consumer spending (PCE) rose 0.6 percent in June.

businesses

The decline in profits of August has not quite hit us yet. After last week’s frenzy, things will only cool down a bit in the coming days, says FT commentator Cat Rutter Pooley.

The story of consumer goods and beverage groups raising sales forecasts on the back of rising inflation is well ahead Heineken’s results on Monday and Kellogg’s on Thursday.

The unexpected gains of oil and gas groups were also a major focus of the earnings season. After Shell posted $11.5 billion in profit in a record quarter, it’s BPs turn to get into the political storm on Tuesday. The UK has levied additional taxes on energy companies this year, but another round of record profits could fuel calls for additional levies.

And while the major US banks gave their updates what feels like centuries ago, European banking industry reports are still trickling in. HSBC will update on whether lockdowns in China have continued to weigh on Asian profitability, while Bank of Ireland and Commerzbank report on Wednesday.

Key economic and business reports

Here’s a more complete list of what to expect this week in terms of business reports and economic data.

Monday

EU, monthly unemployment figures

Eurozone, France, Germany, Japan, UK, US: S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data

Germany, retail figures

US construction spending figures

Results: First Group Bank HY, Global data HY, Heineken HY, HSBC HY, pearson H1, Pinterest Q2

Tuesday

Australia, Reserve Bank of Australia holds monthly meeting on rate setting

UK, Nationwide Monthly House Price Index and Quarterly Insolvency Data

Results: Airbnb Q2, BP Q2, Direct line insurance group HY, Fresnillo HY, Greggs HY, JetBlue Airways Q2, Group of men HY, Mitsubishi Q2, paypal Q2, Prudential financial Q2, Starbucks Q3, Uber technologies Q2

Wednesday

EU retail sales July July

France, Germany, Italy, UK, US: S&P Global services PMI data

India, the Reserve Bank of India holds monthly rate-setting meeting

Italy, monthly retail sales

US Monthly Employment Data

Results: AXA HY, Bank of Ireland HY, BMW HY, Commerzbank Q2, eBay Q2, Hugo Boss Q2, Infineon technologies Q3, just eat HY, moderna Q2, Nintendo Q1, Nomura Holdings Q1, Taylor Wimpey HY, Telecom Italy Q2, Veolia HY, Yum brands Q2

Thursday

ECB, monthly economic bulletin

investec holds annual general meeting

Tesla holds annual shareholders’ meeting

UK, Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting to set interest rates

US, June international trade in goods and services figures

Results: Alibaba Q2, Bayer Q2, ConocoPhillips Q2, Eli Lilly and Co Q2, Kellogg Q2, Lyft Q2, Next one Q2 trading update, Nippon Steel Q1, Novo Nordisk Q2, Decisive Q2, Pirelli Q2, Rolls Royce HY, Serco Group HY, SoftBank Group Q1, Toyota Q1

Friday

Canada, July unemployment figures

UK, Halifax Monthly House Price Index

US unemployment figures, July and US Federal Reserve consumer credit figures

Results: Main group HY, Deutsche Postbank Q2, Suzuki Motor Corp Q1

World Events

Finally, here’s an overview of this week’s other events and milestones.

Monday

China, anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army

Cook Island, parliamentary elections

Germany, country has pledged stop buying russian coal from today

Hungary, country will stop exporting fossil fuels to neighboring countries from today

Jamaica, Emancipation Day celebrates the day African slaves in British colonies were freed from slavery

Switzerland National Day

UK, St Andrew’s Day Bank Holiday in Scotland. Union members of BT and Openreach will go on strike for 24 hours in a dispute over wages. The first strike took place on Friday.

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

China, Qixi Festival celebrates the annual meeting of the cowherd and weaver girl in Chinese mythology

US, the four-day Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) begins in Texas

Friday

Japan, anime fans gather for the three-day World Cosplay Summit

Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meets Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Sochi

In the UK, around 150,000 members of the Conservative Party are expected to receive their ballots today to vote for a new leader, and thus Britain’s new Prime Minister. Brighton and Hove Pride festival weekend begins

Saturday

Bolivia Independence Day Holiday

Jamaica Independence Day

Japan, 77th Annual Remembrance Meeting for the Victims of the Hiroshima Atomic Bomb

Sunday