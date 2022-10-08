Week 5 NFL Storylines: Can Brady stay undefeated against Atlanta?

“I think there is a lot of bad football from what I watch. I’ve seen a lot of bad football. Yes, poor quality of football, that’s what I see.”

That was Tom Brady answering a reporter’s question earlier this week about league-wide parity that has resulted in a lot of 2-2 records and very few outright dominant clubs. Only eight clubs currently have a winning record.

Of course, that strong quote can also be applied to Thursday night’s nightmare of a game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. Let’s hope that mess wasn’t a sign of things to come this Sunday.

The football gods now owe us something, right?

Here’s a stat or storyline to start every week 5 games to come.

Giants (3-1) @ Packers (3-1) | Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET (in London)

A couple of firsts for the fine folks of London: this is the first time the Green Bay Packers have played across the pond – the last franchise to do so. It is also the first time that a match in London has featured two teams with winning records.

Lions (1-3) @ Patriots (1-3) | Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Four weeks into a season with the Chiefs, Chargers, Bills, Dolphins, Rams, Ravens and Bengals, and it’s the Detroit Lions who lead the league in touchdowns counted and points recorded. And yet, despite averaging 35 points and 437 yards per game, their record still stands at 1-3.

The Patriots have also looked better than their record indicates.

Injuries to major players in both teams – Lions De’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Patriots QB Mac Jones make this match-up impossible to predict.

Steelers (1-3) @ Bills (3-1) | Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Welcome to the Kenny Pickett era.

Lots of strange, complete coincidences in this one.

Chargers (2-2) @ Browns (2-2) | Sunday 1:00 PM ET

“They’re number 1 in passing, so if there’s one game you have to get up to and get locked into, it’s this one,” Brown’s safety John Johnson III said this week when he faced the Chargers. “We’ve been through some good things, but I think we have to be locked in every piece or else we’ll be set on fire.

“If there’s one game where we have to give our very best from the secondary, it’s this one.”

Texans (0-3-1) @ Jaguars (2-2) | Sunday 1:00 PM ET

A rebound win for the Jaguars in this divisional matchup would see them stay at the top of AFC South for another week, breaking an eight-game loss to Houston dating back to 2017.

Falcons (2-2) @ Buccaneers (2-2) | Sunday 1:00 PM ET

It’s been 20 years since Tom Brady, whose Buccaneers suffered two losses, suffered three consecutive losses. Wild, right?

He also never lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 10-0 against the team.

Dolphins (3-1) @ Jets (2-2) | Sunday 1:00 PM ET

In the wake of the Miami Dolphins’ treatment of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol in Week 3 and the scary scene that unfolded on the Thursday Night Football stage just four days later, the NFLPA announced Friday that it was making a change to the protocol will, in time for Sunday’s games.

With Tagovailoa out, the dolphins turn to Teddy Bridgewater.

Bears (2-2) @ Vikings (3-1) | Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Saquon Barkley ran the Bears last week, using Chicago’s worst run defense in the league at 146 yards. A date with Dalvin Cook and the Vikings probably isn’t the chance to get back to what they’re looking for.

Titans (2-2) @ Commanders (1-3) | Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Last week’s Titans looked like the last one year Titans on the offensive, thanks in large part to a breakout game for Derrick Henry. He ran for 114 yards and a touchdown against the Colts last Sunday, registering his first 100-plus yard rushing game in nearly a year dating back to week 6 of the 2021 season against Buffalo (he was injured two weeks later and the rest out of season).

Has the king returned to claim his crown?

Seahawks (2-2) @ Saints (1-3) | Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Of all the early season developments in the league, this one has to be the best:

49ers (2-2) @ Panthers (1-3) | Sunday 4:05 PM ET

With his most iconic college football moment — planting an Oklahoma flag on the Ohio state logo, after the 2017 win — Baker Mayfield gave Nick Bosa (a Buckeye at the time) a lifetime supply of billboard material against him.

In retrospect, Bosa may not have been the best bear to poke.

In return, Bosa — who tallyed two sacks en route to a 31-3 49ers win over Mayfield’s Browns in their first (and so far only) encounter in the pros in 2019 — gifted Mayfield a lifetime supply of nightmare material.

With six sacks to his name until four weeks from 2022, Bosa is playing his best football, while Mayfield is at his worst since joining the Panthers.

Eagles (4-0) @ Cardinals (2-2) | Sunday 4:25 PM ET

The last undefeated team this year will meet last year’s star at the start of the season, but the connections here are more personal. Jalen Hurts succeeded Kyler Murray in Oklahoma, and the pair of dual-threat QBs are often compared. Their first NFL meeting brought offensive fireworks, with both four TDs in a shootout.

Cowboys (3-1) @ Rams (2-2) | Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Last year’s dynamic attack looks one-dimensional so far this season, and concerns along the offensive line don’t bode well for the defending champion’s prospects against Dallas, which has the third-most sacks so far this season ( 15).

Bengal (2-2) @ Ravens (2-2) | Sunday 8:20 PM ET

“I love watching him play,” said Bengals QB Joe Burrow of Sunday’s opponent, divisional rival Lamar Jackson. “If it feels like he’s making a mouth-watering game every few minutes. I mean, you look at the defense and… [say]”What are we supposed to do with that man?”

Baltimore’s defense also faces an uphill task. The team is building a reputation for wasting their lead in the second half, and given the Bengals’ talent for comebacks, this league game could be fun.

Raiders (1-3) @ Chiefs (3-1) | Monday 8:15 PM ET

Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs puts on a career best performance against the Broncos, his 144-yard effort with two touchdowns gave Vegas its first win of the season and saved the club from digging itself an early grave.

Meanwhile, we’re all excited to see what magical Mahomes can pull through the air against a secondary that has struggled so far this season.