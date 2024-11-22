Week 12 preview: Mike Evans returns, Richardson faces tough test and Harbaugh Bowl bonanza

This embedded content is not available in your region.

Welcome to our weekend preview show, where we’ll set you up with everything you need to know ahead of the action on Sunday and Monday. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share three burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 12. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has in mind in Week 12 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.

In the second half of the show, Tera Roberts joins Harmon to share her ‘Make or Break’ starts this week and identify the players who could be the difference between winning and losing in your fantasy leagues this weekend. The two end the show by sharing their best flex plays in Week 12:

(4:35) – Andy’s 3 burning fantasy questions heading into Week 12

(25:30) – The 3 matchups of Week 12 that deserve your attention

(44:45) – Tera’s decisive players in Week 12

(1:18:45) – Keys to winning: the Matt and Tera player you should start in Week 12

