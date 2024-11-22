Home Sports Week 12 preview: Mike Evans returns, Richardson faces tough test and Harbaugh Bowl bonanza
Sports

Week 12 preview: Mike Evans returns, Richardson faces tough test and Harbaugh Bowl bonanza

written by Alexander 0 comments
Welcome to our weekend preview show, where we'll set you up with everything you need to know ahead of the action on Sunday and Monday. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share three burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 12. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has in mind in Week 12 that will have the most fantasy ramifications. (Credit: Jason Jung)

This embedded content is not available in your region.

Welcome to our weekend preview show, where we’ll set you up with everything you need to know ahead of the action on Sunday and Monday. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share three burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 12. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has in mind in Week 12 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.

In the second half of the show, Tera Roberts joins Harmon to share her ‘Make or Break’ starts this week and identify the players who could be the difference between winning and losing in your fantasy leagues this weekend. The two end the show by sharing their best flex plays in Week 12:

(4:35) – Andy’s 3 burning fantasy questions heading into Week 12

(25:30) – The 3 matchups of Week 12 that deserve your attention

(44:45) – Tera’s decisive players in Week 12

(1:18:45) – Keys to winning: the Matt and Tera player you should start in Week 12

Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports family of podcasts at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or in Yahoo Sports Podcasts

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Raiders QB Gardner Minshew reportedly suffers season-ending broken collarbone

Charles Leclerc launches astonishing X-rated rant after finishing Las Vegas Grand Prix…...

Week 12 Booms and Busts: Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams lose, but...

Awkward moment Ed Sheeran interrupts new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim’s interview...

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Early pickups for Week 13

George Russell reveals why he chose NOT to take a dip in...

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com