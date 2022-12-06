Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega receives backlash for ‘knowingly exposing cast and crew to COVID’ on set

Jenna Ortega is receiving backlash on social media after admitting she filmed her iconic dance scene on Netflix on Wednesday while showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

After revealing she endured intense ‘body aches’ and other telltale signs of COVID-19 until she received a positive test, the actress, 20, asked questions about the protocols being followed during the pandemic , between September 2021 and March 2022, in Romania. .

“It was a dangerous, unethical and extremely selfish thing to do, both on her part and on the part of the directors and producers,” one Twitter user fired. “There is absolutely no positive way to spin an actress who is knowingly exposing hundreds of cast members and crew to COVID.”

Another wondered “why the hell wasn’t she sent home” when she felt like she had been “hit by a car” and had “a little goblin unleashed in her throat.”

A third fan insisted it’s not impressive that the star is “filming that dance scene while she had COVID.”

‘It’s terrible. Absolute callous disregard for her colleagues,” the woman said, before saying she hopes Ortega’s interview with NME “cited in a lawsuit.”

Others speculated “how many people got sick” from that exposure and “how many people those people got sick.”

“The crew above the line could have possibly incapacitated or killed someone because of their irresponsibility,” they continued.

Overall, many were outraged by the interview, which they said came across as “bragging about working while super sick and waiting for her COVID test” as if it were a “flex.”

The outrage comes on the heels of a recent interview, in which she revealed that her dance scene was her “first day with COVID, so it was horrible to film.”

‘I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and if I do it’s okay – I had pain in my body. I felt like I had been hit by a car and a little goblin had come loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,” she described.

In addition, the You star said she was “medicated between takes” while she was “waiting for the positive result” of a COVID-19 test.

“I asked to do it again, but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done a little better,” she said, after proudly revealing that she “choreographed” her own moves.

Last week, Tim Burton’s Wednesday racked up a record 341.2 million hours of viewing, beating Stranger Things, according to Netflix.

The new spin-off about the Addams Family focuses on gothic teen Wednesday, played by Ortega, as she moves to boarding school Nevermore Academy.