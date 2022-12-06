Wednesday becomes Netflix’s third-most popular English language TV series EVER

<!–

Jenna Ortega’s new series Wednesday continues to dominate the Netflix charts.

The popular supernatural series has become the third most popular English-language TV series ever, according to the streamer deadline.

Wednesday has now racked up 752.52 million hours of viewing since its Nov. 23 debut and has been viewed in approximately 115 million households.

On the way to the gold! Wednesday has become the streamer’s third most popular English-language TV series ever

The only two shows ranked above Wednesday are Stranger Things 2 and DAHMER: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

South Korean drama Squid Game remains Netflix’s most popular series ever.

Wednesday has been breaking records since it debuted on the platform last month.

The series set the record for the most hours of viewing in a week for an English-language series late last month, with a total of 341.23 million hours of viewing, just one week since its premiere.

Cast a spell! Wednesday has been breaking records since it debuted on the platform last month

It has attracted 411.29 million more viewers since that achievement was announced.

The latest figures mean Wednesday broke the record it set itself last week for the most viewing hours in one week for an English-taught programme. It remains number one on that list.

The new Netflix series Wednesday stars Jenna as the iconic Addams Family character, a role previously played by Christina Ricci.

Magical: Jenna Ortega stars as Addams Family character Wednesday in the new series

Hit Shows: The only two shows ranked above Wednesday are Stranger Things 2 and DAHMER: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

In a recent interview, Jenna revealed that she didn’t ask Christina for advice on how to play the character.

“Our show has superpowers and outcasts and evil ghost pilgrims,” ​​Jenna said in an MTV news interview with co-star Emma Myers, who plays her roommate Enid.

‘I think when [Christina] on set, neither of us said ‘Wednesday’ to each other once,” Jenna explained.

“I don’t think she wanted to get in the way of my performance and feel like she was being overbearing,” adding, “They’re two very different people, our Wednesdays.”

Unstoppable! South Korean drama Squid Game remains Netflix’s most popular series ever

Christina has done several projects in the three decades since she played Wednesday, and Jenna said she didn’t think it was polite to bring up the subject.

“I felt like I didn’t want to do something she did 30 years ago.”

“For my own gain.. I didn’t want to rip her off and I didn’t want to be too much like her.”

Star-studded: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman have lent their talent to Wednesday as her parents, Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams

The streaming show is a crime thriller set at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for outcasts like sirens, werewolves and gorgonians.

Sent there against her will, Wednesday ends up trying to solve a series of murders that happened near the school.

Christina stars as a “normie” faculty member and stay-at-home mom for Wednesday’s frat house.

Sharing the small screen with Jenna and Christina are Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Addams. Gwendoline Christie plays Nevemore’s head mistress.