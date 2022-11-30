Wednesday becomes hit for Netflix as it breaks the streaming giant’s viewership record

Netflix’s debut week has seen Wednesday, a hit from Tim Burton, become a hit.

According to Netflix, the show, which features Jenna Ortega as Christina Ricci and Catherine Zeta Joness, has racked up 341.2million viewing hours, surpassing Stranger Things.

It is also the No.1 show in 83 nations – tied with Stranger Things.

It is a huge hit! The show Wednesday (pictured) has become a smash hit for Netflix and has dethroned Stranger Things – breaking the streaming giant’s viewership record

Netflix tweeted Tuesday that it had set a record for the most hours viewed on Netflix in one week with 341.2 million hours.

‘The series — starring Jenna Ortega from EPs Tim Burton, Al Gough & Miles Millar — is #1 in 83 countries, tying the record set by Stranger Things 4.’

This spin-off of the Addams Family is about Wednesday, the gothic teenage girl played by Jenna Ortega. She moves into Nevermore Academy, the boarding school.

Breaking records – It’s also no.1 in 83 nations – matching the record set by Stranger Things, (pictured).

Netflix tweeted Tuesday that it had set a record for the most hours viewed on Netflix in one week with 341.2 million hours.

It was released on Netflix earlier this month. It quickly rose to number one on the most viewed list, beating out such shows as Dead to Me, 1899, The Crown and The Crown.

The spooky drama sees Catherine Zeta-Jones playing the unique Morticia, and her husband Gomez played by Luis Guzmán, along with Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) and Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez).

Christina Ricci, who was a star in The Addams Family (1991), Addams Family Values (1993), also has a cameo as Miss Thornhill in the Netflix show.

A second season of Wednesday might be possible, according to the executive producer.

Iconic character: Jenna Ortega portrays Wednesday, the gothic teenage girl who moves into Nevermore Academy, the new spin-off of the Addams Family.

New series: The spooky drama sees Catherine Zeta-Jones playing the unique Morticia, and her husband Gomez played by Luis Guzmán, along with Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) and Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez)

Alfred Gough, the co-creator of the Netflix drama and executive producer, suggested a potential follow-up, saying that there’s ‘definitely more to explore in the worlds of the Addamses.

Speak to EmpireGough said that:[Screenwriter] Miles Millar, Miles Millar, and I are having a conversation about it. There is so much more you can do in the Addamses world.

Interview with TV LineMillar confirmed that discussions are ongoing, with producers wanting to concentrate on Wednesday and not just Millar.

TV magic: Viewers of Tim Burton’s Addams Family spin-off Wednesday have shared their shock after discovering how Thing’s scenes were filmed (pictured)

This is after viewers were stunned at the scenes of Things on the show.

Netflix offered viewers at home a glimpse behind the scenes of Sunday’s smash hit program.

The streaming giant posted photos of Victor Dorobantu, a man wearing a blue suit and his naked hand on Twitter.