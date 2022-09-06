Wedding photographer reveals trick for getting candid photos is having couples pretend to be DRUNK

A wedding photographer revealed that her trick to getting the perfect shot is to make couples pretend they’re drunk – because then they forget the camera.

Myriam Menard, 41, from Cremeux Photos gave a Behind the scenes watch her trial last spring in a now-viral video from a styled elopement shoot in Sint Maarten that has been viewed 16 million times.

In the on-screen text, the Montreal-based photographer explained that she asked models and real-life couple Claudia Soria Marín and Stefano García to walk like they were “super drunk” for some of the photos.

Menard told DailyMail.com that if her subjects pretend to be drunk, it produces a more “spontaneous result.”

“I don’t want them standing there waiting. It’s uncomfortable for most people, even me. I don’t like to be photographed,” she explained. “So I really want them to escape their heads.”

Menard added that this trick also encourages couples to relax their bodies when they might otherwise be tense in front of the camera.

“The camera captures all the details, the energy of a pose, of a gesture,” she said. ‘I make sure I show people in their most relaxed way’ [state]despite their nervousness to get their picture taken.’

The video shows Marín holding García with one hand and her shoes with the other as they pretend to stumble down a hill together with a smile on their faces.

Menard shared the final results in a follow-up clip featuring five of the stunning shots taken during that portion of the shoot.

In the first image, Marín looks into the distance and extends her arm back to hold García’s hand, who is looking at her lovingly.

The third shot shows her turning her head to face her partner as the wind whips through her hair, which is pulled back into an elegant bun.

The others show the pair standing closer to each other as they navigate the grounds while performing drunkenly for the camera.

A admittedly, some viewers were surprised that Menard’s trick of getting people to relax in front of the camera worked so well.

“Wow, that’s unbelievable actually,” one person wrote, while another added, “OK looked a lot better than I expected.”

“Awww this worked so well!” someone else squirted. “You are very talented.”

Others shared in the comments which photos they liked the most, with the third image proving to be the fan’s favorite.

“The third one was pure magic,” one TikTok user noted, while another insisted the photo “looked like an ad for perfume.”

“THE 3RD OMG,” agreed another.

Menard told DailyMail.com it’s not something she came up with to make customers pretend to be drunk, and says the technique is used by many photographers. She learned about it at a workshop she attended a few years ago and has been using it ever since.

The photographer explained that the trick works for camera-shy couples because it’s “a great way to immerse them in a crazy and relaxed atmosphere.”

“Their focus is no longer on how they think they look, but more on the game,” she said.

However, she noted that she always makes sure her clients are familiar with the subject of alcohol before asking them to pretend to be drunk during their shoot.

If not, she has other tricks up her sleeve to help them relax. She says she “often sets an example for them by being a little crazy or ridiculous herself.”

“I think I’m a very empathetic person who reads non-verbal language well, a quality every good photographer should have,” she said. “My goal is to reassure them, get to know them and have fun without taking ourselves too seriously.”

Looking back on the shoot, Menard said she enjoyed shooting Marín and García because they are “such beautiful and nice people.”

Menard, who is fluent in Spanish, was even able to brush up on her language skills while working with the models, who come from Spain.

“It was also so exciting to find the best locations for this session,” she added. ‘I chose a quiet place and especially to do it at sunrise to have the most exquisite light. This is my favorite!

‘The warm light of the Caribbean with its sea air that gives a Californian look to the colors of the images inspires me enormously. Since I live in a country where it is more often cold than warm, I was stimulated by the fact that I had to process my images in a different way than usual. I liked the challenge.’

Menard also shared what it was like to have her video go viral, saying she was “excited” but only later realized how great the visibility it gave her.

“I thought the numbers were amazing because if you think about it, it’s twice the population of Quebec — the Canadian province where I come from — that’s seen this video so far,” she said. “I think I still don’t realize it!”