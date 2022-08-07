Wedding makeup artist shares the five mistakes brides make while getting ready for their big day

An Australian bridal makeup artist has shared with us the big mistakes she sees her clients make on the morning of their wedding day, causing unnecessary stress.

Kelly Mills, who works out of Melbourne, Victoria, took to TikTok on July 28 to address some of the key issues she’s seen in the dressing room before a bride walks down the aisle.

“I’m extremely single, but this is the advice I’ve kept in my head for spending more than 50 mornings at bridal parties,” she said.

One of the most important things to remember is that not everyone in the bride’s room is needed to help her get ready for the day, and the less the better according to Ms. Mills.

“The only people who will be there will be me and my bridal party and maybe Mommy if she’s got her nerves,” she said.

“Then your photographer, your makeup artist and your hairdresser.”

The more people involved in your wedding day’s opening formations, the more nervous energy tends to bubble to the surface.

Next, Ms. Mills notes the importance of nourishing and hydrating both the bride and her party before the festivities begin.

“It’s a big morning and a very big day,” she said. “And by hydrate I mean water, coffee, mimosas.”

Another glaring issue is how long brides give themselves to prepare, with 30 minutes “just not enough” for the photographer to get enough shots and apply any adjustments.

“The photographers need a lot of time to get good pictures and if the bride only has an hour to take pictures before she has to leave she will be ‘super stressed,'” Ms Mills said.

For those looking to give themselves an all-over glow the morning of their wedding, Ms. Mills’ best skincare tip to use is Go-To’s Transformazing face masks 30 minutes to an hour before getting their makeup done.

But only if they have tested the mask in advance and know that they will not have an allergic reaction to the ingredients.

“You’ll shine all day,” she said.

Finally, she urges brides to download a good playlist, prepare some drinks and shoot on Polaroid cameras to cherish the memories of the big day.

“It’s the time of your day with your girls and boys — if there are boys, too — that’s just for you,” Mills said.

‘Have fun, it’s your wedding morning. It should be nothing but happy good times.’