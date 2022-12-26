‘Wedding content creator’ charges $1500 to capture her big day on her phone for social media

A TikToker who recently launched a business helping people create social media content during their weddings has revealed how she made thousands of dollars from the start-up.

Taylor Richardson, 29, of Salt Lake City, Utah, started working as a “wedding content creator” after getting married in the fall and realizing there was “something missing” in the wedding industry.

After marrying her husband, Taylor was excited to share some moments from her wedding on her social media accounts.

But she was disappointed when she was told it would be weeks before she received the images and images taken by the professional photographer and videographer she had hired to capture the event.

It was then that she decided to start BACH’D, a company dedicated to documenting all the ‘behind the scenes and special moments’ at her wedding, solely for social media content.

Wedding photos take weeks for most photographers and videographers to send, but Taylor captures their content on her phone so it’s immediately available at her fingertips.

He explained that he will videotape just about everything, from the bride doing her hair and makeup to her walk down the aisle to the newlyweds’ first dance, etc., all on his iPhone, which he will send to the couple within 24 hours.

While talking about his work at Tik TokTaylor described herself as the bride and groom’s “best friend for the day.”

It will also gather some TikToks for them to post, so they don’t even have to worry about editing.

With over 18,000 followers on the platform and 609,000 likes on her own videos, Taylor is pretty much a pro at creating viral content and hopes to bring the same to her clients.

‘Have you ever hosted an event with no content to post at the end of the night? That’s where I come in,” reads a website description of him.

The content creator said Well-informed person which charges between $1,250 and $1,450 per wedding depending on how long the couple wants her to be at the event.

He offers four-, six-, and eight-hour packages, which is about half the cost of an average wedding photographer in the US.

Taylor explained that he focuses on ‘raw footage’ and ‘candid’ images that have a more ‘personal’ and ‘organic’ feel.

“The results end up looking like I was attending the wedding myself, like an amazing friend who never put her phone down all day,” she said.

The TikToker insisted that it will never get in the way of its photographer or videographer, and that it does not act as a replacement for them, but rather as a ‘bonus’.

“At the end of the day, what you get from me versus your cameraman is completely different,” he wrote in instagram.

‘All my content is raw, where with your videographer, they will provide you with a long video that has been edited.’

And while filming it all on his iPhone, he promised: “No shaky or grainy content here.”

“Many couples can’t get their professional photos or videos for a month,” he said. ‘You can relive your entire day in 24 hours’

On TikTok, Taylor raved about the prospect of providing the much-needed ‘now factor’ for weddings.

“Many couples can’t get their professional photos or videos for a month, it can even exceed a month, and the fact that they can have more than 700 videos and photos on their phone the night of their wedding is important,” he said.

‘You can relive your entire day in 24 hours. It’s a lot of fun for me because I get to provide that service to couples.”

Despite already having a lot of success, Taylor told Insider that she thinks the wedding content creation industry will “explode” even more next year.

“In this era, we are interested in electronics and being able to have everything at our fingertips,” he added.

‘I don’t want to say that nobody is patient, but people really want to see and share things. They don’t want to wait.

