Wedding bus crash tragedy kills 25 as vehicle goes over edge of Indian mountain road falling 1,600ft

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

At least 25 wedding guests have been killed in a horror bus tragedy after the driver drove into a deep gorge in northern India.

The vehicle was traveling along a treacherous mountain highway in Uttarakhand state when it flew over a curb and plunged at least 1,640 feet with about 45 people on board.

Remarkably, 20 people were rescued, the state’s top police official Ashok Kumar told AFP.

At least 25 wedding guests have been killed in a horror bus tragedy after the driver drove into a deep gorge in northern India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ‘all possible help’ would be provided to the survivors.

“At this tragic hour, my thoughts go out to the bereaved families,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Fatal road accidents are common in Uttarakhand, which includes part of the Indian Himalayas and is home to numerous religious pilgrimages.

Nearly two dozen people were killed in June when their bus plunged into a ravine while on their way to a shrine to the Hindu deity Yamuna, north of the state capital Dehradun.

The vehicle was traveling along a treacherous mountain highway in Uttarakhand state when it went over a curb

India accounts for 11 percent of global road deaths despite having only one percent of the world’s vehicles, according to a World Bank report released last year.

The same report estimated 150,000 car accident fatalities in India annually, or one person every four minutes.

It added that road accidents cost the Indian economy around $75 billion every year, with medical expenses and loss of income driving many accident survivors into poverty.