Webb telescope captures ‘Phantom Galaxy’ in dazzling detail

The James Webb Space Telescope has revealed dazzling new details of part of the cosmos 32 million light-years away in a new image released by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The infrared technology of the telescope launched in December 2021 has enabled an even clearer view of the so-called Phantom Galaxy than astronomers had ever seen before.

“Webb’s sharp vision has revealed delicate filaments of gas and dust in the grandiose spiral arms that snake out from the center of this image,” NASA and the ESA said Monday.

“A lack of gas in the nuclear region also provides an unobstructed view of the nuclear cluster at the center of the galaxy,” the agencies said in a statement.

The swirling celestial shape, officially named M74, is located in the constellation Pisces, 32 million light-years from Earth.

Webb’s image shows the brilliant white, red, pink and pale blue appendages of dust and stars swirling around a bright blue center, all against the dark background of deep space.

M74 was previously imaged by the Hubble Telescope, which captured the galaxy’s spiraling blue and pink arms, but instead showed the glowing center as a soft yellow.

The Phantom Galaxy is a “favorite target for astronomers studying the origin and structure of galactic spirals,” according to NASA and the ESA. The image taken by Webb will help them “learn more about the earliest stages of star formation in the local universe”, and capture more information about 19 star-forming galaxies close to our own Milky Way.

Astronomers will also use the image to “locate star-forming regions in the galaxies, accurately measure the masses and ages of star clusters, and understand the nature of the tiny dust grains floating in interstellar space,” the statement said.

Webb’s new photos have excited the space community, as the telescope orbits the sun at a distance of 1.6 million kilometers from Earth, in an area of ​​space called the second Lagrange point.

The telescope, which has a primary mirror more than 6.5 meters wide, is an international collaboration between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency. It is expected to be in operation for about 20 years.

