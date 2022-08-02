Webb telescope captures colorful Cartwheel Galaxy

This image of the Cartwheel and its companion galaxies is a composite of Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), revealing details difficult to see in the individual images alone. This galaxy was formed as a result of a high-speed collision that took place about 400 million years ago. The Cartwheel consists of two rings, a clear inner ring and a colorful outer ring. Both rings expand outward from the center of the collision as shock waves. Despite the impact, however, much of the character of the large spiral galaxy that existed before the collision is preserved, including its rotating arms. This leads to the “spokes” that inspired the Cartwheel Galaxy’s name, the bright red stripes seen between the inner and outer rings. Found not only in the Cartwheel but also in the companion spiral galaxy at the upper left, these brilliant reds are caused by glowing, hydrocarbon-rich dust. In this near-mid-infrared composite image, MIRI data is colored red, while NIRCam data is blue, orange, and yellow. Amid the red swirls of dust, there are many individual blue dots, representing individual stars or star-forming pockets. NIRCam also defines the difference between the older stellar populations and dense dust in the core and the younger stellar populations outside it. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team



The James Webb Space Telescope has peered through time and vast amounts of dust to capture a new image of the Cartwheel Galaxy, revealing the spinning color ring in unprecedented clarity, NASA and the European Space Agency said Tuesday.

Located about 500 million light-years from Earth in the Sculptor constellation, the Cartwheel was formed during a spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies.

The impact caused two rings to expand from the center of the galaxy, “like ripples in a pond after a rock is thrown into it,” NASA and the ESA said in a joint statement.

A smaller white ring remains closer to the galaxy’s center, while the outer ring, with its colored spokes, has been expanding out into the universe for about 440 million years, the statement said.

As the outer ring expands, it enters gas, causing the formation of new stars.

The Hubble Telescope had previously captured images of the rare ring galaxy, believed to have been a spiral galaxy like our own Milky Way before being hit by a smaller intruder galaxy.

This image from Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) shows a group of galaxies, including a large distorted annular galaxy known as the Cartwheel. Located 500 million light-years away in the constellation Sculptor, the Cartwheel Galaxy is composed of a bright inner ring and an active outer ring. Although this outer ring has a lot of star formation, the dusty region in between reveals many stars and star clusters. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team



But the Webb telescope, which launched in December 2021 and unveiled its first images to worldwide fanfare last month, has a much wider range.

Webb’s ability to detect infrared light allowed it to see through the “huge amount of hot dust” obscuring the view of the Cartwheel Galaxy, according to NASA and the ESA.

This revealed new details about star formation in the galaxy, as well as the behavior of the supermassive black hole at its heart, they said.













It was also able to detect areas rich in hydrocarbons and other chemicals, as well as dust that resembles dust on Earth.

Behind the Cartwheel, two smaller galaxies shine brightly, while more galaxies can be seen behind it.

The observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is still in a “very transient stage,” the space agencies said.

“While Webb gives us a snapshot of the current state of the Cartwheel, it also gives insight into what happened to this galaxy in the past and how it will evolve in the future.”

