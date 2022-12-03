Weatherman Sam Mac reveals how fatherhood has changed his life

<!–

Sam Mac is a new dad – and his life will never be the same again.

The Sunrise weatherman narrates this week’s issue Stellar magazine that his life with daughter Margot and girlfriend Rebecca James is more than he could have imagined.

“I don’t think anything can prepare you for that moment, the first few seconds of seeing your child,” said the 40-year-old.

“I’m constantly replaying it in my mind, this little purple thing coming out and looking into my eyes,” he continued.

And just feel, we need to protect you and take care of you forever. You are no longer the most important person in your world.

“It’s such a responsibility but also such a great privilege.”

Sam says his work life has changed too – and filming on location with the baby in tow is a challenge.

“I used to go away for three nights with a small tote bag. But now it’s a full-blown operation,” he told the magazine.

“Traveling with Margot requires you to travel with more gear than the TV crew – and that includes a satellite, the lights and cameras.”

Sam and Rebecca welcomed their first child together in September.

The couple announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram and revealed that they had named her Margot Grace McMillan.

This is a love I didn’t even know existed. I am overwhelmed and still processing it. My girls. Wow,’ he began.

“Rebecca was (and is) a warrior. I’ll never forget what she endured for the past nine months, especially the past few days for our little family.”

‘Incredible power. What a woman. There will be a separate message about that soon.’

Sam announced on Instagram in April that he would become a father for the first time.

The pair, who have been dating since 2020 when their friendship blossomed into romance, bought a house together in inner west Sydney in October.