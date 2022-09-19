Weatherman fired after someone took nude photos of him on webcam site and sent them to his boss

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Emmy-nominated weatherman for Spectrum News NY1 was fired after a user on an adult webcam site took screenshots of him acting explicitly and then sent them to his boss and mother.

Meteorologist Erick Adame explained on Instagram on Monday why he had suddenly disappeared from the ether.

“Despite being a public figure and being on television five days a week in the country’s largest market for millions of people for over a decade and a half, I was secretly appearing on an adult webcam website,” Adame wrote in a lengthy note. confessional.

“On this site, while I was at home, I did my compulsive behavior by performing on camera for other men,” he wrote. “It was 100% agreement from both sides. I wasn’t paid for this, and it was absurd of me to think I could keep this private. Yet my employer found out and I was suspended and then fired.’

“It was absurd of me to think I could keep this private. Yet my employer found out and I was suspended and then fired.’

Despite the apology, Adame doesn’t seem to be going quietly away, as recent court documents revealed that he requested the webcam site to help him identify the person who allegedly took and circulated the explicit screenshots so he can sue.

Adame was nominated for two Emmys over his nearly 15-year career, about five of which he spent as a meteorologist at NY1 before being fired.

Meteorologist Erick Adame explained on Instagram on Monday why he had suddenly disappeared from the air, saying he engaged in “compulsive behavior” that is inappropriate for a public figure

In his petition filed Monday in a Manhattan court, Adame asked the judge that the webcam site — identified only as Unit 4 Media, Ltd. – is forced to reveal identifying information about the person who leaked the images so that he can file a lawsuit against them.

The petition states that Adame used the “video chat service” on Unit 4’s website in late 2021 and that an anonymous user “incorrectly copied unclothed images of him” “by taking screenshots”.

According to the submission, the user then “falsely distributed” the images to his mother and employer “with the intent to harass, annoy or distress him” and “unlawfully intervene” in his employment.

The petition said the user’s actions — who went by the names Sonal Prehonn, Funtimes99, Landenboy227 and Tommysize29 on the site — directly led to Adame’s resignation.

But court documents revealed that the website does not collect enough personal information about its users and would not be able to help Adame identify the person.

It is unclear which website Unit 4 Media, Ltd. in fact, although the cam site LPSG.com says, “If you buy an LPSG membership, it will show up on your bank statement as Unit 4 Media,” according to the Daily Beast. LPSG stands for ‘Large Penis Support Group’ and considers itself to be ‘the most amazing open-minded fun-loving sexy adult community’.

Adame was nominated for two Emmys over his nearly 15-year career, about five of which he spent as a meteorologist at NY1 before being fired.

Despite the apology, Adame doesn’t seem to be leaving quietly as recent court documents revealed that he requested the webcam site to help him identify the person who allegedly took and circulated the explicit screenshots so he can file a lawsuit.

In his apology, Adame said he received professional help for his behavior “so I can make the right decisions that won’t affect those I care about deeply, nor my career, as I move forward in my life.”

He also noted that he did not apologize for his sexuality.

“Let me be clear: I’m not apologizing for being gay or sex positive — those are gifts and I’m not ashamed of them.”

Adame closed by saying that he wished prospective employers would not take the incident against him, instead focusing on the hundreds of hours of broadcasting he has to his credit.