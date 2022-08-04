Weather: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane: What time major storm will strike

A new weather event hits Australia that could bring even more rain after one of the wettest starts of the year for the east coast on record.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed on Wednesday that a negative dipole event is underway in the Indian Ocean, increasing rain and wind across the country in winter and spring.

The wild weather has already started, with five states lining up to be ravaged by rain and damaging winds thanks to one of the most powerful cold fronts to ravage the country this winter.

WA was hit by the extreme weather earlier this week before moving to South Australia and Victoria. NSW and Tasmania are next in line for the weekend.

The roofs of houses in Perth were ripped off as the storm cut power to parts of Perth Airport, crowding out check-ins and flights and delaying the city’s flight schedule after a high-voltage transmission pole was damaged.

The unprecedented rain and record-breaking flooding that has ravaged Australia’s east coast this year could be here to stay, with new research showing that climate change has burdened our atmosphere with more moisture. Pictured: Sydneysiders brave the rain

In WA, devastating winds wreaked havoc, knocking down trees and knocking down fences. At one point there were about 35,000 people without power in WA, but that number would have fallen to about 10,000

A severe weather warning has been issued in NSW for the southeastern part of the state, with a cold front bringing heavy rain, damaging winds and possible flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology says heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding in the Illawarra, Southern Tablelands, the Hunter, South Coast, Central Tablelands, North West Slopes and Plains, Central West Slopes and Plains, South West Slopes, Snowy Mountains and Riverina.

The Snowy Mountains and southwestern slopes could receive six hours of rainfall between 45 and 60mm on Thursday, with local drops of up to 100mm possible.

Meanwhile, Thredbo has shut down the operation of its ski lifts due to the storm threat.

“The safety of our team and our guests is paramount,” Thredbo said in a statement.

“Given the extreme weather forecast of heavy rain and gale force winds, we have decided not to use elevators today.”

The Bureau of Meteorology said the Thredbo Top Station already registered gusts of more than 90 km/h around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday as thunderstorms develop in the region.

Thredbo is expected to receive between 120mm and 200mm of rain on Thursday as wild weather ravages the region.

Wind gusts can peak at around 90 km/h over the mountain ranges west of the ACT, as well as over the eastern Great Dividing Range from Bombala south of Crookwell, extending north to the Blue Mountains.

Saturated soils in the Central Tablelands and Illawarra pose an increased risk of wind gusts knocking over trees and power lines,” the BOM said.

A flood watch is current for areas such as Braidwood, Goulburn, Bombala, Tumbarumba, Tumut, Khancoban and Thredbo Top Station.

NSW SES Inspector Barry Griffiths said volunteers in Wagga Wagga were preparing for the flooding of the Murrumbidgee River around Tumut and Gundagai.

“We have mobilized two high clearance fixed wing vehicles since Monday and have been in talks with local government authorities in the affected areas since Monday,” he told the Nine Network on Thursday.

There are a number of strong wind warnings for northern parts of Tasmania, as well as a number of minor flood warnings for the state.

Emergency services across the state responded to more than 300 calls on Tuesday as several homes in Port Kendi and Joondalup north of Perth suffered extensive damage

Thousands of Victorian homes and businesses were without power yesterday after winds ripped out power lines.

AusNet Services reported the most unplanned outages Wednesday morning, with more than 15,000 as of about 9 a.m. The disturbances were significant east of Melbourne and in the far southeastern part of the state.

By 11 a.m., the number of homes without power had declined only slightly to nearly 12,900.

Victoria’s State Emergency Service handled 254 requests for assistance between noon and 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, 214 of which were for fallen trees.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that another cold front will approach the state late Wednesday night, with further damaging winds in the southwest.

Tim Wiebusch, head of operations for the Victorian State Emergency Service, advised people to prepare.

“Be sure to heed the advice of emergency services and secure loose items in and around your home, park your vehicle under cover, away from trees and stay indoors until the storm has passed,” Mr Wiebusch said.

‘As we expect heavy rain in parts of Victoria, it is important that you never drive through high water.

Sydney’s total rainfall last month broke a 132-year-old record, reaching 1,500mm faster than ever before. Pictured: Rescue volunteers patrol the water in Windsor near Sydney

In Queensland, Brisbane will see some rain and wind over the weekend, but the north of the state will avoid most of the rain.

While the cold front causing the damage this week is not directly related to the negative dipole in the Indian Ocean, the weather event that causes easterly winds to blow across the country is helping to push the cold front further forward.

The negative IOD can also increase the likelihood of another La Nina event being declared.

Last summer’s La Nina was not declared over until June, the IOD increasing the chances of another La Nina – which would be Australia’s third summer in a row.