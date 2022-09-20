Weather: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane: What time rain bomb will strike

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Much of Australia’s east coast will be ravaged by rain in the coming days, making for a very wet and miserable holiday.

Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds are forecast for NSW on Wednesday, with similar storms possible for southern Queensland.

Continued flooding is also expected for parts of NSW, Queensland and Victoria, the Bureau of Meteorology said, with different flood warnings for each state.

Central NSW will face the worst of the bad weather, with heavy rainfall creating the potential for flash flooding, with up to 70mm of rain expected in six hours on Wednesday in the Central West Slopes and Plains and Riverina region.

Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra will be drenched in Thursday afternoon, with millions expected to take a day off to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Much of Australia’s east coast will be ravaged by rain in the coming days, making for a very wet and miserable holiday

A flood warning is in effect for the northwest, central western and southwestern backwaters in NSW.

The wet weather is the result of a low pressure area moving through southeastern Australia.

Port Macquarie on the mid-north coast of NSW is in for a massive flood with between 45 and 85mm of rain over the next three days.

Weatherzone meteorologist Felix Levesque said the low-pressure system was gradually moving towards the east coast of NSW and Queensland.

Continued flooding is also expected for parts of NSW, Queensland and Victoria, the Bureau of Meteorology said, with different flood warnings for each state

Widespread rainfall of 20 to 40mm is forecast for northern and central NSW.

“That will invade and exacerbate the already quite saturated river basins and lead to further flood warnings,” Mr Levesque told the Daily Mail Australia.

“The heaviest rain for northern NSW falls between now and Thursday morning.”

The meteorologist said significant rainfall would fall along the east coast from Batemans Bay to southeastern Queensland on Thursday and Friday.

Parts of central NSW’s north coast could see 80mm of rain over the next few days.

In Sydney, up to 10mm of rain could fall on Wednesday and between 15-25mm on Thursday.

Rain won’t ease in the NSW capital until Sunday.

Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra will be drenched on Thursday, with millions taking a day off to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

Melbourne will have a dry holiday on Thursday, but rain will begin to fall from Friday into Saturday ahead of the AFL Grand Final.

Brisbane is not escaping the wet weather with up to 20mm of rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Thunderstorms are also likely.

Adelaide will see some showers on Wednesday, but South Australia’s capital faces a largely dry end to the week, with rain starting again on Sunday.

Hobart will have a wet weekend with the most rain on Friday.

Those living in the country’s capital are set to face a wet week with 5 to 15mm of rain forecast for Wednesday, with sun set only on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, some showers will fall in Perth on Wednesday, but otherwise a dry and sunny end to the week.

Temperatures will soar in the Northern Territory with 35C days forecast for Darwin.