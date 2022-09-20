Weather: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane: What time rain bomb will strike
Brace yourself for IMPACT: huge rainbomb is about to saturate Australia’s east coast – here’s when it will hit your city
- Australia’s east coast will be drenched in the low-pressure system moving east
- Several flood warnings have been issued for NSW, Queensland and Victoria
- Central and northern NSW, and southeastern Queensland to see thunderstorms
- Millions of Australians are in for a wet holiday to mark the death of Queen
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Much of Australia’s east coast will be ravaged by rain in the coming days, making for a very wet and miserable holiday.
Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds are forecast for NSW on Wednesday, with similar storms possible for southern Queensland.
Continued flooding is also expected for parts of NSW, Queensland and Victoria, the Bureau of Meteorology said, with different flood warnings for each state.
Central NSW will face the worst of the bad weather, with heavy rainfall creating the potential for flash flooding, with up to 70mm of rain expected in six hours on Wednesday in the Central West Slopes and Plains and Riverina region.
Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra will be drenched in Thursday afternoon, with millions expected to take a day off to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Much of Australia’s east coast will be ravaged by rain in the coming days, making for a very wet and miserable holiday
A flood warning is in effect for the northwest, central western and southwestern backwaters in NSW.
The wet weather is the result of a low pressure area moving through southeastern Australia.
Port Macquarie on the mid-north coast of NSW is in for a massive flood with between 45 and 85mm of rain over the next three days.
Weatherzone meteorologist Felix Levesque said the low-pressure system was gradually moving towards the east coast of NSW and Queensland.
Continued flooding is also expected for parts of NSW, Queensland and Victoria, the Bureau of Meteorology said, with different flood warnings for each state
Widespread rainfall of 20 to 40mm is forecast for northern and central NSW.
“That will invade and exacerbate the already quite saturated river basins and lead to further flood warnings,” Mr Levesque told the Daily Mail Australia.
“The heaviest rain for northern NSW falls between now and Thursday morning.”
The meteorologist said significant rainfall would fall along the east coast from Batemans Bay to southeastern Queensland on Thursday and Friday.
Parts of central NSW’s north coast could see 80mm of rain over the next few days.
In Sydney, up to 10mm of rain could fall on Wednesday and between 15-25mm on Thursday.
Rain won’t ease in the NSW capital until Sunday.
Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra will be drenched on Thursday, with millions taking a day off to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s passing
Melbourne will have a dry holiday on Thursday, but rain will begin to fall from Friday into Saturday ahead of the AFL Grand Final.
Brisbane is not escaping the wet weather with up to 20mm of rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Thunderstorms are also likely.
Adelaide will see some showers on Wednesday, but South Australia’s capital faces a largely dry end to the week, with rain starting again on Sunday.
Hobart will have a wet weekend with the most rain on Friday.
Those living in the country’s capital are set to face a wet week with 5 to 15mm of rain forecast for Wednesday, with sun set only on Sunday.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, some showers will fall in Perth on Wednesday, but otherwise a dry and sunny end to the week.
Temperatures will soar in the Northern Territory with 35C days forecast for Darwin.
WEATHER IN YOUR CITY
SYDNEY
Wednesday: Min 15C, Max 20C, Rain
Thursday: Min 15C, Max 20C, Rain
Friday: Min 16C, Max 21C, Rain
MELBOURNE
Wednesday: Min 11C, Max 20C, cloudy
Thursday: Min 11C, Max 20C, sunny
Friday: Min 11C, Max 19C, Rain
HOBART
Wednesday: Min 9C, Max 20C, cloudy
Thursday: Min 10C, Max 21C, sunny
Friday: Min 11C, Max 18C, Rain
CANBERRAE
Wednesday: Min 9C, Max 19C, rain
Thursday: Min 9C, Max 17C, Rain
Friday: Min 10C, Max 19C, Rain
BRISBANE
Wednesday: Min 16C, Max 24C, Rain
Thursday: Min 17C, Max 24C, Rain
Friday: Min 15C, Max 27C, possible showers
ADELAIDE
Wednesday: Min 9C, Max 18C, possible showers
Thursday: Min 11C, Max 19C, Cloudy
Friday: Min 10C, Max 18C, showers
PERTH
Wednesday: Min 11C, Max 21C, showers
Thursday: Min 9C, Max 19C, Cloudy
Friday: Min 7C, Max 21C, sunny
DARWIN
Wednesday: Min 26C, Max 35C sunny
Thursday: Min 25C, Max 35C, sunny
Friday: Min 25C, Max 35C, Cloudy