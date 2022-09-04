Weather Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane: Rain, flooding, damaging winds hits east coast of Australia

<!–

A low pressure area has continued to crush Australia’s east coast with torrential rains as residents are warned to be on the lookout for high winds and flooding.

Central and southeastern Queensland and northeastern NSW have been soaked since Friday with heavy downpours falling over the regions.

More than twice the average September rainfall has been dumped, while strong winds, dangerous surf and flood warnings have been issued.

And while the worst of the system hit Queensland and northern NSW, Sydney and Melbourne also saw their weekends ruined by showers that ravaged southern parts of eastern Australia.

The wildlife system is slowly moving east and rain will ease all Sunday before a cold front approaches and brings more heavy rain later in the week.

“There will be no significant rain until the end of next week on Thursday,” Weatherzone meteorologist Yoska Hernandez said.

Between 50mm and 100mm is expected to fall in northeastern NSW and Far North Queensland over the next eight days.

Harmful winds and surf will hit the north coast of NSW as far as Port Macquarie and go as far up as Fraser Island in Queensland on Sunday.

Waves up to five meters high are expected to pound the shoreline and conditions will ease on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood watch this weekend for the Northern Tablelands and Mid-North Coast with the risk of flooding over the next eight days.

More than twice the average monthly rainfall has also fallen in some parts of the states.

In Queensland, Miles recorded 52.4mm – significantly more than the monthly average of 27.6mm – while Roma recorded 51.4mm – a 25mm increase.

In NSW, Coffs Harbor recorded 54mm while Ballina recorded 47.2mm and Port Macquarie 46.2mm.

Western Australia cannot escape the bad weather either

A cold front forming over Western Australia is expected to cause wet conditions across the country as it moves towards the east coast.

It is predicted to fall between 5mm and 15mm in the west on Monday before penetrating parts of South Australia on Tuesday.

Between 5mm and 15mm is expected to fall over the Ayre Peninsula on Wednesday, before settling further east on Thursday.

Inland NSW, Victoria and parts of Queensland may see between 15 and 25mm of rainfall.

While many flooded cities are still reeling from the devastation caused by La Nina, meteorologists warned that a new wet weather system is on the way, a southern annular mode.

“The Southern Annular Mode, or SAM, is a climate driver that lasts for a few weeks,” said Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout.

‘It is a high pressure area that goes around the world and is sometimes further south or further north.

“Right now it is further north, so in a positive position, preventing cold fronts from traveling further into Australia and concentrating rainfall in the south and east of Australia.”

SAM’s positive position is expected to last for about two weeks.

The positive SAM means NSW and ACT can expect a very wet start to the spring, with parts of the states expected to get more than 300mm in the next four weeks.

