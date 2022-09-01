Weather: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide Urgent warning over rare weather event

<!–

Australians are being warned to brace themselves for another miserable summer with a rare ‘triple dip’ that La Nina predicted for heavy rains.

The United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported that the atmospheric phenomenon would continue through the end of the year — the first time in more than 100 years that La Nina has lasted three consecutive summers.

The organization’s El Nino/La Nina report said there was a 70 percent chance it would continue through November, meaning Aussies will be subjected to similar conditions to early 2022, with torrential rains and massive flooding.

There is another 55 percent chance that the wild weather will permeate in February.

The WMO said the prolonged La Nina conditions are a direct result of human-induced climate change.

“It is exceptional to have an a la Nina event for three consecutive years,” Secretary General Professor Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

“Its cooling influence is temporarily slowing the rise in global temperature, but it will not stop or reverse the warming trend in the long term.

‘The increasing drought in the Horn of Africa and southern South America are characteristic of La Nina, as are the above-average rainfall in Southeast Asia and Australasia.’

Australia was ravaged last summer by persistent and devastating rainfall that devastated large parts of the east coast, particularly in northern New South Wales, with flooding.

Coastal cities are still reeling from the effects of the wettest summer in 30 years with billions needed to repair the destruction.

Meanwhile, parts of Africa and Europe are experiencing the worst droughts in 500 years, with rivers crucial to drying up shipping for the first time in centuries.

“Climate change is undoubtedly more noticeable every year,” said EU Research Commissioner Mariya Gabriel last month.

‘We are currently noticing a wildfire season that is significantly above average and a significant impact on crop production.’

Parts of Africa are facing prolonged drought after four failed wet seasons – and the WMO predicts another dry stretch.

“The new La Nina Update unfortunately confirms regional climate projections that the devastating drought in the Horn of Africa will worsen and affect millions of people,” said Mr Taalas of the WMO.