Weather Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra: Heavy snow strikes cutting off thousands from Sydney

Thousands of people have been cut off from Sydney after two major roads have been closed, forcing drivers to wait in freezing cold.

The Great Western Highway in Katoomba, which connects the Blue Mountains to the city, was closed Wednesday morning after a minor accident.

Motorists have been warned that the highway may not reopen until 10 or 11 a.m., with the closures causing chaos during rush hour.

The minor accident is believed to have been caused by sleet on the road and police are on the scene to ensure the ice melts before the road reopens.

The winter wonderland comes as a An icy Arctic explosion hit Australia’s east coast on Tuesday, causing wild weather, including torrential rain, hailstones and snowfall.

The cold front has passed through Tasmania, South Australia and Victoria before making its way northeast across the NSW and the ACT.

The mercury was forecast to hit a low of 7C in Sydney and Melbourne, with the southern wind chill making it feel like sub-zero temperatures.

Sydney experienced the coldest afternoon of the year on Tuesday with the cold front dropping temperatures at 3pm to just 10.2C – what felt more like 1.8C with the addition of rain and wind.

Blue Mountains residents woke up to a thick layer of snow as a man snapped a photo of snow flurries at Katoomba train station at about 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Wednesday will remain cool in the city as temperatures struggle to reach 20C for the rest of the week as residents are warned to bring an umbrella.

Weatherzone’s Yoska Hernandez said parts of NSW should expect some snow Wednesday morning, with the wild weather forecast lasting through the end of the week.

“This applies to parts of the Central Tablelands, Bathurst, Lithgow, Orange and Katoomba as well as the Northern Tablelands.”

Jindabyne saw one of the biggest snowfall this year from a mountain with a height of 20 cm (photo, kangaroos play in the snow of Jindabyne)

A southern buster (pictured on radar) will bring freezing temperatures to South Australia on Tuesday, particularly focused on the southeast.

“We saw snow accumulations of about five to ten centimeters of snow.”

The sudden drop in temperatures and rainfall has been caused by a cold mass of air with southerly winds blowing in its wake.

Sydney will get moderate rain Tuesday evening with showers expected through the weekend.

The storm system will move into Brisbane with showers expected in the evening before clearing to a warmer 19C on Wednesday.

Light showers will also linger around Melbourne on Tuesday evening and will not subside until Friday.

Melbourne was predicted to see light showers on Tuesday as a rain tire passed by

Canberrans endured freezing temperatures as low as ‘feels like’ -2C alongside wet weather

The bitter cold spell has also brought heavy snowfall in the highland regions of Victoria and NSW with powder forecasting up to 800m with up to 30cm possible.

Jindabyne, located near the NSW-Victoria border, saw one of the heaviest blizzards of the year with 20cm of solid snow.

Canberrans and the ACT were drenched by the southern stormy rain band on Tuesday with temperatures dropping to -2C and expected to get even colder as the evening progresses.

While the country’s capital will remain cloudy for the rest of the week, rain is forecast to ease towards Wednesday.

More than 800 meters of fall was predicted in Victoria and NSW on Tuesday with possible up to 12 inches of snow (photo, snow forecast for Tuesday)

Hobart is expected to see separate showers on Tuesday and Wednesday after days of bitterly cold conditions that have plagued Tasmania.

In central Australia, minimum temperatures are expected to hit just above freezing tonight for Alice Springs

Darwin will remain sunny until early next week with maximum temperatures of 33C and minimums around 20C.

Adelaide avoided most of the rain band but could expect light showers until the end of the week.

Perth will see cloudy weather through Friday along with maximum temperatures in the low 20Cs, before possible showers roll in on Saturday.

Showers are expected to last through the end of the week in Sydney as a rain tire moves east

Freezing temperatures are forecast for southeastern Australia on Tuesday (above) as a southern buster heads east

A resident in Katoomba took a picture of snowfall (photo) around his house on Tuesday evening

MAJOR CITIES FOUR DAY FORECAST PERTH Tuesday Mostly sunny. Maximum 18 Wednesday Cloudy. Min 8 Max 20 Thursday Partly cloudy. Min 10 Max 23 Friday Mostly sunny. Min 8 Max 22 ADELAIDE Tuesday Shower or two. Maximum 14 Wednesday Shower or two. Min 8 Max 14 Thursday showers. Min 9 Max 16 Friday Cloudy. Min 8 Max 16 MELBOURNE Tuesday showers. Maximum 12 Wednesday The showers are increasing. Min 6 Max 13 Thursday showers. Min 9 Max 14 Friday Partly cloudy. Min 8 Max 15 HOBART Tuesday Shower or two. Maximum 10 Wednesday Shower or two. Min 5 Max 13 Thursday Cloudy. Min 7 Max 15 Friday Partly cloudy. Min 6 Max 15 CANBERRAE Tuesday rain. Maximum 11 Wednesday morning frost. Half-cloudy. Min -3 Max 12 Thursday Partly cloudy. Min 1 Max 15 Friday Early frost. Half-cloudy. Min 1 Max 16 SYDNEY Tuesday rain. Getting windy. Maximum 21 Wednesday Mostly sunny. Min 7 Max 18 Thursday Possible shower. Min 8 Max 19 Friday showers. Min 10 Max 18 BRISBANE Tuesday Late shower or two. Maximum 25 Wednesday Sunny. Min 8 Max 21 Thursday Sunny. Min 7 Max 22 Friday Mostly sunny. Min 8 Max 22 DARWIN Tuesday sunny. Maximum 35 Wednesday Sunny. Min 20 Max 33 Thursday Sunny. Min 19 Max 33 Friday sunny. Min 19 Max 33