Weather Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide: What time rain bomb will strike

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australians on the east coast are facing a wet weekend with the severe deluge triggering several flood warnings for inland rivers around New South Wales.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the biggest downpour would hit NSW on Friday, with Sydney taking up to 10mm of rain.

A dozen small-to-moderate flood warnings have been issued by the BoM statewide for the weekend, with last week’s significant rain only exacerbating the risk.

A cold front linked to a low pressure area will cause showers or rain in parts of western New South Wales for the remainder of Friday into the weekend, the agency said.

Australians on the east coast face a soggy weekend with the severe deluge triggering several flood warnings for inland rivers around New South Wales

‘This rainfall could cause minor flooding along the North and Central West Inland NSW rivers.

“Renewals and major flooding are also possible along the Macquarie River, which experienced flooding last week due to the rainfall and has a warning flow.”

Between 25 and 55mm of rain is forecast for the northwestern and central western parts of NSW.

Jordan Otara of the Bureau of Meteorology said re-flooding means the water won’t “necessarily fall below the minor flood level.”

A cold front associated with a complex low-pressure system is responsible for the miserable weather sweeping across Australia, affecting nearly all states affected (Pictured rainy day in Brisbane)

“In fact, we see that those peaks are essentially long-lasting due to the release of dams and other factors that play a role in how river levels respond,” he told AAP.

“It moves slowly (rainfall), associated with water already on the ground, so more of a sustained flood.”

A cold front associated with a complex low-pressure system is responsible for the miserable weather sweeping across Australia, affecting nearly all affected states.

Thunderstorms are forecast for the ACT Friday afternoon through Saturday.

Victoria will also see a heavy downpour in the coming week with Melbourne set to be ravaged by rain over the next week with at least a 90 percent chance of rain every day through Thursday.

A dozen minor to moderate flood warnings have been issued by the BoM across NSW for the weekend, with last week’s significant rain only exacerbating the risk (pictured flooding in NSW’s central coast in July)

The state was soaked on Thursday, with the highest rainfall in Mount Buffalo, in the state’s alpine region, with 51.6mm of rain.

Up to 10mm of rain was forecast in Adelaide on Friday, with precipitation to continue well into the next week.

Tasmania won’t escape the bad weather either with Hobart forecasting up to 45mm of rain on Sunday and 25mm on Monday.

Thunderstorms are on the horizon for southern inland Queensland on Friday afternoon, but the Sunshine State will remain dry and sunny until next week.

Rain will also creep down the west coast of Western Australia on Saturday, while Perth will get wet on Saturday and for several days from Monday.