Weather: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide: What time polar storm will strike
Prepare for FREEZING: The storm system is about to hit Australia with raging winds, torrential rain and freezing temperatures – so how cold will your city get?
- Freezing temperatures and rain on the way as the cold front moves across the country
- Cold front will move through South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania on Monday
- It will make its way through central and eastern NSW on Tuesday and bring snow
Freezing temperatures, rainfall and snow are on their way as a cold front moves across the land.
The cold front will move through South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania on Monday before making its way across central and eastern NSW on Tuesday.
The mercury is expected to drop with freezing temperatures in some parts of the country and windchill, making conditions appear two to four degrees cooler.
Freezing temperatures will be accompanied by showers, while a trough moving ahead of the cold front will lead to thunderstorms in NSW later in the week.
Snow will fall over the Snowy Mountains Monday and the southern, central and northern plateaus on Tuesday.
“This could create a beautiful snowy landscape for some, but it also poses a risk to the roads,” said Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout.
Thunderstorms will then develop over Greater Sydney, the Hunter and further north around the mountain ranges, potentially causing damaging winds.
A low-pressure system developing off the east coast will also bring heavy showers between the Illawarra and the Hunter before easing Wednesday.
In the lower half of the country it will remain cold all week.
Melbourne will experience a low of 5C and a high of 15C while Adelaide will be slightly warmer, the mercury dropping to 7C and rising to 16C.
Sydney will have a minimum of 7C and a maximum of 20C, while Canberra will be the coldest city, with temperatures dropping to -4C.
Weatherzone has forecast that the miserable conditions will ease later in the week.
‘Fortunately, it will only be a single cold front passing through. High pressure area will return later in the week, bringing another lull in the weather in Australia.
The wet weather comes as the odds of La Nina returning to 70 percent for the third year in a row, as forecasters warn that another wet summer is on the way.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) on Tuesday raised the outlook for El Nino-Southern Oscillation La Nina from “watch” to “alert.”
That warning means wet La Nina conditions are likely to continue into the summer months with above-average rain forecasting through at least November.
The agency said climate models and indicators had recently shifted for the third consecutive year to meet the criteria for a La Nina event.
“La Niña refers to changes in sea surface temperature in the tropical Pacific Ocean, with waters in the eastern Pacific being cooler than normal and waters in the western tropical Pacific warmer than normal,” the agency said.
“With wet soils, high rivers and full dams, and the prospects for above-average rainfall, the flood risk for Eastern Australia remains elevated.
“Should there be a La Niña event in the Pacific, wet conditions will persist into summer.”
Five day weather forecast for all of Australia
Sydney:
Monday: Max 23C (mostly sunny)
Tuesday: Min 12C, Max 20C (rain)
Wednesday: Min 7C, Max 18C (mostly sunny)
Thursday: Min 7C, Max 19C (late shower or two)
Friday: Min 9C, Max 18C (showers)
Brisbane:
Monday: Max 21C (partly cloudy)
Tuesday: Min 12C, Max 25C (late shower or two)
Wednesday: Min 9C, Max 21C (sunny)
Thursday: Min 8C, Max 22C (sunny)
Friday: Min 10C, Max 21C (mostly sunny)
Adelaide:
Monday: Max 15C (rain development)
Tuesday: Min 7C, Max 14C (shower or two)
Wednesday: Min 9C, Max 15C (showers increasing)
Thursday: Min 9C, Max 16C (showers)
Friday: Min 8C, Max 16C (cloudy)
Canberra:
Monday: Max 15C (shower or two)
Tuesday: Min 3C, Max 11C (showers)
Wednesday: Min-4C, Max 13C (morning frost/partly cloudy)
Thursday: Min -1C, Max 15C (morning frost/partly cloudy)
Friday: Min 1C, Max 16C (partly cloudy)
Melbourne:
Monday: Max 16C (rain)
Tuesday: Min 5C, Max 12C (showers decreasing)
Wednesday: Min 7C, Max 13C (late showers)
Thursday: Min 9C, Max 15C (shower decreases)
Friday: Min 8C, Max 15C (partly cloudy)
Perth:
Monday: Max 17C (mostly sunny)
Tuesday: Min 6C, Max 18C (mostly sunny)
Wednesday: Min 8C, Max 20C (partly cloudy)
Thursday: Min 10C, Max 22C (partly cloudy)
Friday: Min 8C, Max 22C (sunny)
Hobart:
Monday: Max 13C (showers decrease)
Tuesday: Min 3C, Max 11C (possible morning shower)
Wednesday: Min 5C, Max 14C (possible shower)
Thursday: Min 7C, Max 15C (cloudy)
Friday: Min 5C, Max 15C (partly cloudy)
Darwin:
Monday: Max 33C (sunny)
Tuesday: Min 19C, Max 35C (sunny)
Wednesday: Min 20, Max 33C (sunny)
Thursday: Min 19C, Max 33C (sunny)
Friday: Min 19, Max 33C (sunny)