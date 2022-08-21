Weather: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide: What time polar storm will strike

<!–

Freezing temperatures, rainfall and snow are on their way as a cold front moves across the land.

The cold front will move through South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania on Monday before making its way across central and eastern NSW on Tuesday.

The mercury is expected to drop with freezing temperatures in some parts of the country and windchill, making conditions appear two to four degrees cooler.

Freezing temperatures will be accompanied by showers, while a trough moving ahead of the cold front will lead to thunderstorms in NSW later in the week.

Snow will fall over the Snowy Mountains Monday and the southern, central and northern plateaus on Tuesday.

“This could create a beautiful snowy landscape for some, but it also poses a risk to the roads,” said Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout.

Thunderstorms will then develop over Greater Sydney, the Hunter and further north around the mountain ranges, potentially causing damaging winds.

A low-pressure system developing off the east coast will also bring heavy showers between the Illawarra and the Hunter before easing Wednesday.

In the lower half of the country it will remain cold all week.

Melbourne will experience a low of 5C and a high of 15C while Adelaide will be slightly warmer, the mercury dropping to 7C and rising to 16C.

Sydney will have a minimum of 7C and a maximum of 20C, while Canberra will be the coldest city, with temperatures dropping to -4C.

Weatherzone has forecast that the miserable conditions will ease later in the week.

‘Fortunately, it will only be a single cold front passing through. High pressure area will return later in the week, bringing another lull in the weather in Australia.

The wet weather comes as the odds of La Nina returning to 70 percent for the third year in a row, as forecasters warn that another wet summer is on the way.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) on Tuesday raised the outlook for El Nino-Southern Oscillation La Nina from “watch” to “alert.”

That warning means wet La Nina conditions are likely to continue into the summer months with above-average rain forecasting through at least November.

The agency said climate models and indicators had recently shifted for the third consecutive year to meet the criteria for a La Nina event.

“La Niña refers to changes in sea surface temperature in the tropical Pacific Ocean, with waters in the eastern Pacific being cooler than normal and waters in the western tropical Pacific warmer than normal,” the agency said.

“With wet soils, high rivers and full dams, and the prospects for above-average rainfall, the flood risk for Eastern Australia remains elevated.

“Should there be a La Niña event in the Pacific, wet conditions will persist into summer.”