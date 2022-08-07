Weather: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide: What time polar blast will strike
Get ready to FREEZE: Australia hits another polar explosion bringing even more rain and wild storms – so when will temperatures drop in your city?
Cold mornings, rain and flooding are on the way for Australia as parts of the country woke up to temperatures eight degrees below the monthly average.
The mercury dropped between four and eight degrees below the August average between southern Queensland and Tasmania, while temperatures dropped below zero in South Australia on Monday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a moderate to major flood warning for inland NSW and the Murrumbidgee and Macquarie rivers.
Cold and wind gusts and thunderstorms will crush Western Australia as a cold front moves from the west to the east of the state.
Tasmania’s east coast could also experience minor flooding over the weekend, with a Tasman layer likely to form and cause heavy rainfall.
Cold mornings, rain and flooding are en route to Australia as parts of the country woke up to temperatures up to eight degrees below the monthly average
The mercury dropped between four and eight degrees below the August average between southern Queensland and Tasmania, while temperatures dropped below zero in South Australia on Monday
A 1,800km blanket of frost is expected to hit Queensland, which stretches between Stanthorpe and the far north of the state.
Office of meteorologist Shane Kennedy said a cool, dry air mass would push north, bringing icy conditions across the state from Monday.
“It will probably penetrate the Central Highlands, as far as Emerald and even mid-week as far as Cairns,” he said.
Applethorpe was one of the coldest places in Queensland, with mercury dropping to -1.6C.
Sub-zero temperatures were also recorded in NSW, with Marrangaroo being -3.8C, Glen Innes -4.4C and Perisher -6.5C.
Port Augusta, in South Australia, recorded -1C, Ballarat, in Victoria, had -2C, while Liawenee, in Tasmania, reported -7C.
Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard said the mercury would begin to rise later in the week.
“We’ll see another cold morning tomorrow Tuesday,” he said.
Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard said the mercury would start to rise later in the week
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a moderate to major flood warning for inland NSW and the Murrumbidgee and Macquarie rivers
The cold front will then converge on Wednesday in eastern Victoria and southeastern NSW, including Canberra. After that, the mornings get a lot milder.’
Light showers are expected over Sydney before clearing up Tuesday, with showers returning by mid-week.
“A large cold front and trough will bring rain into Victoria and NSW late Wednesday, more so on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”
Western Australia is expected to get between 5mm and 10mm wide showers on Monday, with thunderstorms and rain lasting through Tuesday.
Mr Pippard said the wet weather would be accompanied by temperatures below freezing, with the mercury falling between four and six degrees below average.
“There will be five to eight degrees of wind chill, meaning it will feel more like 7C to 10C during the day,” he said.
On Wednesday the wet weather will start to clear up before a cool and dry week follows.
Light showers expected over Sydney before clearing Tuesday and showers return mid-week
Five day weather forecast for all of Australia
Sydney:
Monday: Max 17C (showers)
Tuesday: Min 8C, Max 16C (showers)
Wednesday: Min 9C, Max 17C (shower or two)
Thursday: Min 8C, Max 18C (cloudy)
Friday: Min 10C, Max 18C (shower or two)
Brisbane:
Monday: Max 21C (sunny)
Tuesday: Min 9C, Max 21C (mostly sunny)
Wednesday: Min 9C, Max 21C (mostly sunny)
Thursday: Min 10C, Max 22C (partly cloudy)
Friday: Min 12C, Max 22C (partly cloudy)
Adelaide:
Monday: Max 15C (partly cloudy)
Tuesday: Min 6C, Max 18C (mostly sunny)
Wednesday: Min 9C, Max 14C (rain)
Thursday: Min 9C, Max 17C (shower or two)
Friday: Min 9C, Max 14C (showers increasing)
Canberra:
Monday: Max 13C (morning frost/partly cloudy)
Tuesday: Min -2C, Max 14C (morning frost / mostly sunny)
Wednesday: Min -2C, Max 14C (morning frost/mostly sunny)
Thursday: Min 1C, Max 14C (cloudy)
Friday: Min 4C, Max 12C (showers)
Melbourne:
Monday: Max 14C (partly cloudy)
Tuesday: Min 4C, Max 14C (partly cloudy)
Wednesday: Min 3C, Max 16C (partly cloudy)
Thursday: Min 10C, Max 16C (shower or two)
Friday: Min 10C, Max 17C (shower or two)
Perth:
Monday: Max 18C (showers)
Tuesday: Min 7C, Max 15C (showers)
Wednesday: Min 7C, Max 18C (shower or two)
Thursday: Min 5C, Max 18C (mostly sunny)
Friday: Min 7C, Max 20C (mostly sunny)
Hobart:
Monday: Max 13C (early morning mist, then sunny)
Tuesday: Min 2C, Max 14C (partly cloudy)
Wednesday: Min 2C, Max 14C (sunny)
Thursday: Min 4C, Max 15C (possible shower)
Friday: Min 6C, Max 15C (shower or two)
Darwin:
Monday: Max 34C (sunny)
Tuesday: Min 21C, Max 33C (sunny)
Wednesday: Min 21C, Max 32C (sunny)
Thursday: Min 22C, Max 32C (mostly sunny)
Friday: Min 21C, Max 32C (mostly sunny)