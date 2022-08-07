Weather: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide: What time polar blast will strike

Cold mornings, rain and flooding are on the way for Australia as parts of the country woke up to temperatures eight degrees below the monthly average.

The mercury dropped between four and eight degrees below the August average between southern Queensland and Tasmania, while temperatures dropped below zero in South Australia on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a moderate to major flood warning for inland NSW and the Murrumbidgee and Macquarie rivers.

Cold and wind gusts and thunderstorms will crush Western Australia as a cold front moves from the west to the east of the state.

Tasmania’s east coast could also experience minor flooding over the weekend, with a Tasman layer likely to form and cause heavy rainfall.

A 1,800km blanket of frost is expected to hit Queensland, which stretches between Stanthorpe and the far north of the state.

Office of meteorologist Shane Kennedy said a cool, dry air mass would push north, bringing icy conditions across the state from Monday.

“It will probably penetrate the Central Highlands, as far as Emerald and even mid-week as far as Cairns,” he said.

Applethorpe was one of the coldest places in Queensland, with mercury dropping to -1.6C.

Sub-zero temperatures were also recorded in NSW, with Marrangaroo being -3.8C, Glen Innes -4.4C and Perisher -6.5C.

Port Augusta, in South Australia, recorded -1C, Ballarat, in Victoria, had -2C, while Liawenee, in Tasmania, reported -7C.

Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard said the mercury would begin to rise later in the week.

“We’ll see another cold morning tomorrow Tuesday,” he said.

The cold front will then converge on Wednesday in eastern Victoria and southeastern NSW, including Canberra. After that, the mornings get a lot milder.’

Light showers are expected over Sydney before clearing up Tuesday, with showers returning by mid-week.

“A large cold front and trough will bring rain into Victoria and NSW late Wednesday, more so on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”

Western Australia is expected to get between 5mm and 10mm wide showers on Monday, with thunderstorms and rain lasting through Tuesday.

Mr Pippard said the wet weather would be accompanied by temperatures below freezing, with the mercury falling between four and six degrees below average.

“There will be five to eight degrees of wind chill, meaning it will feel more like 7C to 10C during the day,” he said.

On Wednesday the wet weather will start to clear up before a cool and dry week follows.

