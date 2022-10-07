Weather: heavy rain in eastern Australia with storms in NSW, QLD and Victoria ahead of Bathurst 1000

Residents living in flood risk areas on Australia’s east coast have been warned to prepare for the worst with three more massive rain events on the way.

New South Wales and Victoria are set to be drenched by another intense low pressure weather system by the end of next week.

Thursday marked the first of the wet weather systems and Sydney broke the record for the highest ever recorded annual rainfall with more than 2,200mm falling since January.

The second of four storms began moving east across NSW and Victoria on Friday morning, bringing heavy rain to the west of both states and Victoria’s east coast.

“Friday should be the biggest day of the week with widespread rain, severe thunderstorms and flooding all in the forecast,” Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard said.

Australia’s east coast is set to be hit by three more heavy rain systems in the coming week (pictured, three-day rainfall forecast)

NSW Transport warned Sydney trains could be delayed on Friday due to ongoing wet conditions and flooding at Central Station (pictured, Sydney commuters in the rain)

‘Severe thunderstorms should be widespread in the afternoon with heavy rainfall, large hail and damaging winds on the maps across western Qld, NSW and VIC.

‘Widespread falls of 10-30mm are expected, but some heavier patches of 60-100mm will come along with storms.’

The storm is expected to settle over Melbourne from midday, while Canberra and Sydney are expected to be hit in the early afternoon.

A large zone encompassing NSW, Victoria and south-west Queensland has been warned it could experience tornado-like conditions, including hail and dangerous winds.

SES spokesman Jason Simms said teams are ready to help if conditions worsen.

“The SES has pre-emptively deployed personnel to various parts of the state within the potentially affected area,” he told Nine News.

After Thursday’s storm, another heavy rain system began to move across NSW (above) and Victoria on Friday morning

Sydney recorded its highest ever annual rainfall on Thursday with more than 2,200mm falling since January 1

NSW Transport warned Sydney trains could be delayed due to ongoing wet conditions and flooding at Central Station.

A band of rain is set to form from southwest Queensland to eastern Victoria on Friday evening before moving out to sea.

However, the tail end of that front is expected to remain over south-west Queensland and central NSW, forming the third of the four rain events.

The system will rebuild by Saturday morning to form a heavy rain belt over most of Queensland’s west and southeast as well as central NSW and the state’s coastline.

This system will begin to move overnight, forcing the worst of the rain to the coasts of both states by Sunday morning.

Large parts of the Bathurst 1000 car park were closed due to thick mud on Thursday (above) with more rain over the weekend

Rain is expected to largely clear from Sydney by mid-afternoon on Sunday, while Queensland’s central and southern coasts could continue to see light rain.

‘The heaviest rain looks set to fall between Newcastle and the south coast with 30-70mm expected (on Sunday). Fortunately this low will not stick around for too long as it will continue to move out to sea during the day,’ said Mr Pippard.

The two rain systems hitting this weekend are expected to bring rainfall totals between 50-100mm to most of central NSW.

A fourth system is set to hit South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and NSW next Wednesday, bringing heavy rain.

Supercars fans attending this weekend’s Bathurst 1000 should bring a raincoat with the region set to cope with around 100mm of heavy rain over the next three days.

Organizers were forced to close priority parking on Thursday as thick mud made the field unsafe to drive on.

Sydneysiders can expect to see heavy rain and storms from Friday afternoon (pictured, Sydney Pedestrians)

While Friday morning remained mostly clear for the central western city, it is expected to hit Mount Panorama in the early afternoon with the biggest storm hitting around 10am.

The system is expected to lighten to a light drizzle overnight into early Saturday morning before a separate system moves through.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected to settle over the course from the early afternoon and worsen towards night.

Fortunately, race day on Sunday is expected to see better conditions with only light rain and showers.

The ongoing rain in several already soaked areas has led to a high risk of flooding across NSW.

The SES said it has deployed rescue teams in communities of concern in the event of an emergency.

Sir. Pippard said residents on Australia’s east coast can expect temperatures to drop as the rain moves in.

The rain is set to taper off in eastern Australia on Monday before another system brings more rain late next week (pictured, a pedestrian in Sydney)

“The next system to shoot across the east is a cold front that will again take advantage of the tropical moisture over northern Australia,” he said.

“Overall, widespread falls of 20-50mm with isolated pockets of more than 100mm are expected over the next four days across southern Queensland, NSW, Victoria and northern Tasmania.”

South Australia is expected to see light rain this weekend with a three-day rainfall total of 10mm expected to fall in Adelaide by Monday.

Darwin is forecast for possible storms all the way through to the middle of next week with up to 30mm of rain in the next three days.

Hobart will cope with the end of the rain in NSW and Victoria on Friday and Saturday before partly clearing to cloudy weather on Sunday.

Perth residents can expect the best weather of all the capital cities on Saturday with a sunny day and a maximum temperature of 23C.