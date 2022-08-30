Weather forecasters monitoring THREE potential hurricanes that could hit the US in September

Three potential hurricanes could hit the United States in September after only the third hurricane-free August in 60 years.

The nearest storm as of Monday was described by the National Hurricane Center as being in the Central Tropical Atlantic, and they estimate the chance of it becoming a hurricane within five days at 80 percent.

Two more follow: one 600 miles east of Bermuda as of 2pm EDT on Monday, given a 10 percent chance of becoming a hurricane, and the third off the west coast of Africa, given a 30 percent chance of strengthening to a hurricane in the next five days.

A fourth storm is being monitored, heading towards Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, but is not expected to hit the U.S. The last named storm to hit the U.S. was Tropical Storm Colin, which landed in the Carolinas on July 2.

Four storms are currently in the Atlantic – three of them potentially headed towards the U.S.

Pictured is the storm currently in the Central Tropical Atlantic, with an estimated chance of it becoming a hurricane within five days at 80 percent

2 pm ET Aug 28: Satellite-derived winds indicate that broad low pressure in the central tropical Atlantic is producing winds to near gale force, but the circulation remains elongated with an ill-defined center. (1/2)https://t.co/m9946DGzPQ pic.twitter.com/R00gxRSl7l — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2022

This time last year, the U.S. had endured Tropical Storm Fred, which hit Florida on August 16 and spawned 31 tornadoes from Georgia to Massachusetts, and Hurricane Henri, which slammed into New England on August 22, flooding large swathes of the coast.

On August 29, 2021, Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with sustained winds of 150 mph – tying the state record for the strongest landfall speeds felt with the 1856 Last Island hurricane and Hurricane Laura of 2020.

Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University, noted that it is the first time since 1982 that there has not been a single named storm anywhere in the Atlantic between July 3 and the penultimate week of August.

The phenomena has happened five other times since 1950, making a quiet stretch this long leading up to peak season a roughly once-a-decade event.

Accuweather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski told USA Today it was still possible that August would have a named storm.

‘Will we get through the end of the day Wednesday (without a named storm)? It’s probably going to be a close call,’ Pydynowski said.

Accuweather’s forecast predicts 16 named storms this season: two above the average, but five fewer than in 2021.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts six to 10 Atlantic hurricanes compared with the norm of seven, and they can come quickly in September, when ocean water is at its warmest.

Hurricane Henri slammed into New England in August 2021. Pictured are the remnants of the storm in Milford, Connecticut, on August 23, 2021

Rescuers are seen in Helmetta, New Jersey, after Henri hit on August 22, 2021

Floodwaters slowly recede in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, Louisiana – about 25 miles south of New Orleans – on September 1, 2021

‘You don’t want people to let their guard down,’ said Pydynowski. ‘Just because we haven’t had any storms yet doesn’t mean we won’t.

‘And it’s not necessarily the number of storms that counts. ‘It’s: does the storm hit the U.S., and if it does, what is the intensity when it does so?’

It comes as Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson’s water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure in the capital.

The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and about people’s ability to take showers or flush toilets.

Reeves said that on Tuesday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will start distributing both drinking water and non-potable water in the city of 150,000 residents, and the National Guard will be called in to help.

The governor said he understands people in Jackson do not want to have water system problems. ‘I get it. I live in the city. It’s not news that I want to hear,’ Reeves said. ‘But we are going to be there for you.’

A swollen Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Jackson on Monday, days after storms dumped heavy rain, but water levels were starting to recede.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the water did not rise as high as expected. Earlier projections showed about 100 to 150 buildings in the Jackson area faced the possibility of flooding.

‘We thank the Lord most of all for sparing so many of our residents,’ Lumumba said Monday, hours before the governor spoke about the water system.

Hinds County Emergency Management Operations deputy director Tracy Funches, right, and operations coordinator Luke Chennault, wade through flood waters in northeast Jackson on Monday

State of emergency is declared in Jackson, Mississippi amid floods caused by deluge of rain Thousands of people were told not to drink tap water in Jackson, Mississippi on Monday after flooding caused problems in the water treatment plant. On Tuesday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will start distributing both drinking water and non-potable water in the city of 150,000 residents, and the National Guard will be called in to help. The Pearl River began to rise, panicking residents. Two years ago, torrential rain caused the river to reach 36.7 feet and Jackson homes in the hardest-hit neighborhoods were filled with dirty, snake-infested floodwaters. On Monday one home was flooded, but the predictions of 100-150 affected houses did not materialize.

The National Weather Service said the Pearl River had crested at about 35.4 feet.

That is short of the major flood stage level of 36 feet.

Jackson has two water-treatment plants, and the larger one is near a reservoir that provides most of the city’s water supply. The reservoir also has a role in flood control.

Lumumba – a Democrat who was not invited to the Republican governor’s news conference – said flooding has created additional problems at the treatment plant, and low water pressure could last a few days.

‘What I liken it to is if you were drinking out of a Styrofoam cup, someone puts a hole in the bottom of it, you’re steady trying to fill it while it’s steady running out at the bottom,’ Lumumba said.

Jackson has longstanding problems with its water system.

A cold snap in 2021 left a significant number of people without running water after pipes froze. Similar problems happened again early this year, on a smaller scale. The city has been under a boil-water notice since late July because tests found a cloudy quality to the water that could lead to health problems.

Legislative leaders reacted with alarm to Jackson’s latest water system problems.

‘We have grave concerns for citizens’ health and safety,’ Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said in a statement Monday, suggesting the state take a role in trying to solve the issue.

The Republican House speaker, Philip Gunn, said he has been contacted by hospitals, businesses and schools ‘pleading that something be done to address the water crisis in Jackson.’

As the Pearl River started to rise last week, some Jackson residents started moving furniture and appliances out of their homes, and others stocked up on sandbags.

Two years ago, torrential rain caused the river to reach 36.7 feet and Jackson homes in the hardest-hit neighborhoods were filled with dirty, snake-infested floodwaters.

Suzannah Thames owns a three-bedroom rental home in northeast Jackson that flooded with about three feet of water in 2020. Thames hired a crew to move appliances, furniture and other belongings out of the home Friday. She said Monday that the home flooded with about 3 to 4 inches inches of water late Sunday.

‘I thought it was going to be a lot worse,’ Thames said. ‘I feel very fortunate. I feel very blessed.’

Andre Warner, 54, said Monday that his family had put all their furniture up on cinderblocks inside their home to prepare for possible flooding in another northeast Jackson neighborhood.

Warner said the family had to leave home for two weeks during the 2020 flood. Water did not enter their house then, but electricity was off in their neighborhood because other homes were inundated.

‘We had to wait for it to drain and dry out for them to cut the grid back on,’ Warner said.

The Mississippi flooding was less severe than flooding that caused death and destruction in Kentucky last month.

Those floods left at least 39 dead and robbed thousands of families of all of their possessions.

Nearly a month later, residents are wrestling with whether to rebuild at the place they call home or to start over somewhere else.

Joleen Jarrell’s SUV is seen overturned beneath a bridge in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas

Jarrell was on the phone to her husband as the floodwater rose, telling him how the water was at her ankles, and then knees. The phone then got cut off, and he rushed out to find her – eventually locating her SUV

Vehicles sit in floodwater in Dallas on August 22, during the wettest August day on record

Last week a 60-year-old Uber driver was been killed in Dallas after her car was swept away in floodwaters while she was on the phone with her husband – with the grim news coming just as Texas recorded the wettest August day in history.

As of 2pm on August 22, 5.66 inches had fallen – breaking the record of 4.28 inches set in 1946. It was the second wettest August day of all time for the state; only a September day in 1932 beat the August 22 total.

Police and fire crews responded to hundreds of calls, wading through floodwaters to rescue terrified, stranded civilians.

Authorities said 10,000 people were without power, and 400,000 gallons of sewage overflows were reported in northwest Dallas.

Police in Mesquite confirmed Joleen Jarrell’s car was found overturned under a bridge when the flash flooding receded.

Jarrell, a grandmother, and mother to two sons and a daughter, was on her way home from dropping off a passenger in Terrell when she perished in the flood.

She was on the phone with her husband of more than 20 years when her SUV began filling with water. She described to him the water coming in to her ankles, then to her knees. The phone then went dead.

‘They told me that themselves that they were on the phone with her and lost contact with her so they were in the act of actually looking for her,’ said Chief Rusty Wilson, of Mesquite fire department.

Jarrell’s husband first spotted the wheels of his wife’s SUV under the bridge.

A car is seen stranded by the South Mesquite River on August 22, amid historic flooding

Rainfall over the 24-hour period ending August 22 exceeded forecasts, with one area in east Dallas experiencing more than 15 inches of rain, according to Dallas water utility’s floodway operations.

The heavy rains in the Dallas area and across the Southern Plains were the latest example of extreme weather to hit the United States as a result of climate change, which has recently caused dangerous flooding, tornadoes, wildfires and heat waves.

Video footage from local media showed motorists getting out of their submerged vehicles and swimming for safety in the dark overnight.

After daybreak, a video from a local ABC affiliate showed firefighters slowly walking a resident away from a flooded home in a strong downpour.

‘There is literally no meeting or place to be that is worth risking your life or anyone else on the road. Please STAY HOME if at all possible,’ Dallas Councilmen Adam Bazaldua wrote on Twitter.

Numerous roads remained closed on Monday afternoon due to flooding, the Dallas Police Department said on Twitter, warning motorists to avoid driving in high waters.

The NWS also issued flood advisories for parts of Southern Oklahoma, Northern Louisiana and Central Mississippi until August 23.

‘A multi-day heavy rainfall event is in progress over parts of the southern Plains that may produce instances of flash flooding in urban areas and places with poor drainage,’ the weather service said.

Dozens of people were rescued as their cars were swept away, and more than 14 million people across the Southern Plains were under flood watch.

Photographs from outside a police department building in downtown Dallas showed cars – some of which appeared to be police vehicles – completely submerged in flood waters and drifting down the street.

More than 14 million people were placed under flood watches on August 21 as pictures showed people being rescued from their cars and vehicles floating down the streets of Dallas, Texas overnight. Pictured: A police car is seen submerged below floodwaters in Dallas

Photographs from outside a police department building in downtown Dallas showed cars – some of which appeared to be police vehicles – completely submerged in flood waters and drifting down the street

Mon Lun pulls a strap attached to his water stalled car, towing it out of flood waters in Dallas on August 22

Pictured: Cars that stalled in high water sit in flood waters in Dallas on August 22

While the rain will be welcome in many regions due to the on-going drought, urban areas and other places with poor drainage are at risk of flash floods.

Flooding is exacerbated by dry ground caused by the droughts, which leads to more runoff in areas that would normally absorb water into the soil.

Nearly 62 per cent of Texas is currently under ‘extreme’ or ‘exceptional’ drought conditions – the highest two categories – and more than 90 per cent of Texas is currently experiencing some form of drought condition.

Pictured: Cars are seen driving through deep waters in Fort Worth, Texas, on August 21

Pictured: Drivers navigate their vehicles through floodwater in Fort Worth, Texas

Pictured: Drivers brave the deep water in their vehicles in Texas. In the left-hand image, a car is seen driving past as a burst pipe spews water onto the road

Pictured: A car is seen stranded in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, while a man in a high-vis jacket inspecting the vehicle

Pictured: A map released by the National Weather Service shows the region in Texas (marked in red) where heavy rain and flash flooding is expected in the coming days

Pictured: A map showing the risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood guidance, where red denotes a 40 percent change